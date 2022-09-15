Irish bus driver says he ‘won’t stop until I get every child safe out of Ukraine’ in RTÉ documentary

The War at Home, a brand-new documentary capturing the Irish response to the crisis in Ukraine, is set to air on RTÉ One on Monday night

An Irish bus driver has said that he “won’t stop until I get every child safe out of Ukraine” in a trailer for a new RTÉ documentary about the war.

The War at Home, a brand-new TV documentary capturing the Irish response to the crisis in Ukraine, is set to air on RTÉ One and RTE Player on Monday night.

The documentary charts this period of turmoil from the invasion back in February to the continuing crisis which has seen over 40,000 refugees enter Ireland and follows nine Ukrainian and Irish individuals who each share their remarkable stories and experiences.

Some of the interviewees include Grace Kennedy, a law tutor at the University of Galway, who left her job at the beginning of the war and has since raised over €70,000 and organised aid, transport and support.

“The situation is really volatile. A lot of the train lines have been hit,” Grace says in the trailer.

To date, her efforts have brought more than 5,000 Ukrainians to Ireland safely and into homes as she strongly believed “this was the right thing to do”.

Bus driver Aidan Geraghty from Castlerea, Roscommon has also been working hard to help Ukrainian children find asylum in Ireland.

“I won’t stop until I get every child safe out of Ukraine,” he says in the documentary.

A number of the refugees who Grace and Aidan helped to bring home also share their experiences of arriving and settling into new homes in Ireland in the emotional documentary, including Luba Healy, a Ukrainian woman living in Trim who drove over 3,000km from Meath to Ukraine after finally persuading her 99-year-old grandmother and 70-year-old mother to leave the war-torn country for safety.

The War at Home will air on Monday 19th September at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.