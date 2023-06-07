Ireland’s Craig Doyle joins Holly Willoughby as replacement This Morning host

Craig Doyle has been promoted to the This Morning sofa alongside Holly Willoughby.

The Dubliner has been no stranger to the ITV show as he has hosted during school, summer, and holidays over the years.

The 52-year-old said: "Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week.

"The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working and talented teams I know. See you Wednesday."

He’ll host the show for two days this week. It is still unclear who will get the permanent role as the host following the exit of Phillip Schofield.

The Stillorgan man went to Blackrock College before heading to Maynooth to study Arts, he later went to London to get a diploma in broadcast journalism.

After graduation, Doyle worked on local radio with BBC Radio before moving on to ITV to present the children's show Disney Club in 1995.

Doyle was a key member of the BBC Sport team from 2004. He also hosted an RTÉ travel program called The Craig Doyle Show as well as Ireland's Richest.

He currently works with BT Sport presenting coverage of Rugby Union since mid-2013 and he has been appearing on This Morning since November 2021.