Influencer James Patrice says he loves his mum but they ‘tear strips off each other’

James and his mum Fron hit the big time on social media during the lockdown.

James Patrice and his mum Fron getting into the festive spirit at Santas House Express

James Patrice and mum Fron getting into the festive spirit at Santa’s House Express at Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare

James Patrice has a close relationship with his mum Veronica, better known as Fron

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a good old-fashioned family squabble, and as if to demonstrate, James Patrice and his mum Fron are currently debating who gets to show off their best side on our exclusive festive photo shoot.

“Oh, we kill each other,” jokes Fron, who has become one of the country’s most recognisable mammies, thanks to her cameos in her social media star son’s videos.

“Like today, [I said] ‘James, which side will I stand?’ ... ‘Mum, you know my good side’ — it’s always James’s good side!”

“We absolutely annihilate each other,” James agrees in between shots. “There are no words left in the English dictionary to describe what we have called each other.

James Patrice and mum Fron getting into the festive spirit at Santa’s House Express at Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare

“But then, I suppose because we get on so well, when we do tear strips out of each other it doesn’t really mean anything, which is good.”

In truth, James and his glamorous mum are both on Santa’s nice list this year, after helping followers keep their own best sides out with his spirit-lifting TikTok videos.

As they get into the festive mood at Santa’s House Express running at Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare, the enviable bond that has turned the whole Butler clan from Dublin — including dad Jim and secondary school teacher sister Vanessa — into online sensations is undeniable.

“We’re very fortunate,” says James, who is also a roving reporter on RTÉ’s afternoon chat show, Today.“We get on very well, the four of us — me, Mum, Dad, Vanessa — and have always supported each other.

“Mum and Dad help me so much, between bringing me places and helping me get into the gear, the whole lot. Mum is my unofficial photographer — sure, you could have done the shoot today!” he tells her.

“We’re obsessed with Christmas, always have been. Just the ritual of it: putting the tree up, killing each other over the lights... I’m still living at home, so mum and I love nothing more than whacking on the telly and watching Christmas movies.

James Patrice and his mum Fron getting into the festive spirit at Santas House Express

“We might get dad in to watch one or two as well. I think we can all get caught up on making it about that big day; now we make a point of making the whole month about Christmas. It takes that long to put the tree up, you might as well get the use out of it!”

Gradually earning a combined social media fanbase of 290k with his witty takes on everything from Irish weddings to the weather, the 33-year-old first started out ‘snapping’ his unsuspecting mum on Snapchat, before the whole clan went stratospheric during lockdown.

“I would be here there and everywhere and you would be snapping me and doing all sorts of funny things,” Fron reminds her son. “I would be going down the village and [someone would say], ‘I saw you were hanging out your clothes’.”

“It was actually during lockdown, out of sheer boredom,” picks up James of their journey to internet stardom. “I felt a bit stifled because I wasn’t doing anything.

“It was Mum who said to me, ‘You’re always doing things off the cuff. Why not use this time to start writing down some stuff and see how you get on?’ Then I got Dad more involved and we loved it because we were, like everyone, bone idle at home.

James as Malahide Woman

“It was really great to have a bit of creativity and a bit of fun. It was then that people started saying to Mum down the supermarket, ‘Oh, you do a great Pat Butcher’, or to Dad, ‘You do a great Dot Cotton’ [when] we were doing our EastEnders rip-offs.”

First born in 2019, the downtime also gave another of James’ creations, Malahide Woman, a chance to shine in her signature puffa jacket, white jeans and blonde wig — a gift from a friend who overcame cancer.

“[Malahide Woman] had fallen by the wayside and then lockdown came into play and I said, ‘OK, the wig is there, why don’t we have a laugh,” continues the Trinity College drama graduate. “Every time I put it on now I think, ‘G’wan, Mary!’

“I’ve had a few Malahide women ask me if she is based on them — and if they have asked, they may be right!”

Camera shy at first, today Veronica — better known as Fron — is often seen arm in arm with her son on the red carpet, and can also be spied as an extra on Fair City.

James with Dáithí Ó Sé on Today

But the 68-year-old insists she won’t be following either of her influencer children onto TikTok or Instagram any time soon.

“I’m absolutely terrible,” says Fron, who became a grandmother for the first time when daughter Vanessa and her husband Seán welcomed baby Áine last year.

“I have my phone — as long as I can take a text, send a text, take a call, make a call, I’m very happy with that. I have a little WhatsApp group with Vanessa and James, and I’m happy with that.”

“Everyone’s very nice,” she adds of their fans. “They love a pic with James: ‘James, can I have a pic?’, ‘James, can I have a pic?’, and then James will say, ‘Mum!’ and I’ll go, ‘No, go ahead, you’re grand’. ‘No, Mum, you have to get into the pic!’”

“A lot of people stop to say hello,” agrees James. “It is lovely. Last week, I was in Limerick and a lady came up to me and said, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ She suddenly got a bit emotional [and] said they suffered a bereavement and had a really tough time during lockdown.

“She said, ‘You might laugh, but your videos really got me through every day ‘cos there you were not giving a shite about anything, having a laugh, enjoying yourself’, and that helped her, so that’s why I love doing videos

James with Can’t Stop Dancing co-star Blathnaid Treacy

“As much as they’re for entertaining other people, they’re for myself as well,” he admits. “I love it. It really gives me a bit of gusto if I’m having a bad day.

“Especially over lockdown, there’d be days when I’d say, ‘I really don’t feel the best, I’m missing work, I’m missing who I am’. And that’s when I’d say, ‘Right, that’s it — we’re going for it, get the wigs on!’ Because I think there’s power in laughter and power in forgetting and feeling good.”

Although disappointed to lose out to Doireann Garrihy to replace Nicky Byrne on Dancing With The Stars, the fun-loving personality says he can’t wait to once more get all the backstage goss when the show returns for its swansong next month.

“I did screen test for it,” shares Can’t Stop Dancing presenter James, who also recently fronted Battle of the Food Trucks on RTÉ Player. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get it.

“I would have loved to do it, but hey, it’s going to be great — Doireann will be fab.

James and Fron turn on the style

“As far as I’m aware, it is the last year. It is a shame because it’s such a great show, especially in January when people are literally bored off their Christmas tree, and there’s nothing on the telly. It lifts people’s spirits. I’ll definitely miss it.”

In the meantime, James will be kept busy over Christmas starring in pantomime Olly, Polly & The Beanstalk at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, and has even been snapped up for a small acting role in a new TG4 series out next year thanks to his online presence.

“Nowadays, you have to be able to do everything,” he reckons. “It’s intense — but brilliant. I love work, probably a bit too much, to the point where if I’m not doing something I get a bit antsy.

“Years ago when I started doing a bit of TV and stuff, it was social media that helped me get in. Acting, music, anything performative really, seems like a closed door.

“If young people message me asking for advice, I always say you are in a great position because if you have your social media, that’s your own broadcasting channel.”

But a glittering TV career isn’t the only thing on LGBTQ+ advocate James’ — or, indeed, his mum’s — vision board for 2023.

“There’s no one under the mistletoe for me this year,” says the doting uncle. “I’m always saying [to mum], ‘Keep the eye out’.

“The apps are a bit of a pain because you might have someone who sees it as, ‘Oh James, there you are, how’s your mum?’ Even though they’re being nice, I kind of think, gosh, they’re judging me from a preconceived notion of a social media profile — which I’m more than.

“So I’m putting it out to the universe because I would love to one day get married and eventually have kids of my own — that would be a dream.”

“I think 2023 is going to be your year,” Fron cuddles her son reassuringly, “for everything. I’ll even buy a new hat!”