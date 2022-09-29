Iain Stirling reveals dream replacement for wife Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

The Irish presenter shocked fans last month when she announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the villa next year.

Love Island voice-over Iain Stirling has revealed who he thinks should replace his wife Laura Whitmore as host of the ITV dating show.

The Irish presenter shocked fans last month when she announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the villa next year.

And comedian Iain, who lends his voice to Love Island as the show’s narrator, has suggested an unusual replacement for the Bray bombshell.

He told Metro that he’d like to see Formula One driver Lando Norris take over from his wife for the next series of Love Island.

“I’ve played computer games with him before and he seems like a really nice guy,” the Scotsman said.

“He’s young, he’s handsome, let’s get him involved. I’d like to see that happen!”

Iain added that he’s “really excited” to see what Laura does with her career next, after she made her West End debut earlier this month in supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“Laura is an incredible talent. She’s got so many strings to her bow; it’s a really exciting time for her really.

“As her husband I’m really excited to see what she’s got planned because sometimes even I can’t keep up!” the 34-year-old joked.

Whitmore took over as Love Island host from the late Caroline Flack during the first ever Winter Love Island in 2020 and later went on to present series 7 and 8.

Last month, she announced that she was leaving the show as she found “certain elements” of the job to be “very difficult”.

In an Instagram statement, the 37-year-old said: “I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”