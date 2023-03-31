‘I blocked out most of my childhood’: Lily Allen chats about finding light in the darkness

After time away from the bright lights, Allen is opening a new chapter as she takes the lead role in Sky comedy-drama Dreamland

Lily with her husband David Habour, who she married in Las Vegas in 2020 — © ?? `??_/O????????

Lily Allen believes she has been misunderstood throughout her colourful life and now she is hoping her latest reinvention will change some perceptions.

As the feisty, funky and outspoken pop star, her colourful life was projected to the world through the lens of a media pack fascinated by her every move, in a life dominated by fame, fortune and tragedy.

Born into a showbiz world courtesy of her acting father Keith, she also spent a period of her childhood living with comedian Harry Enfield, as he dated her mother Alison for some time.

Dropping out of school at the age of 15, her eagerness to express herself creatively gravitated towards music, and the single Smile gave her the breakthrough she was looking for in 2006.

She quickly became a magnet for the paparazzi, with her triumphs and tragedies celebrated and analysed.

Lily showing off her new blonde bob — © ?? `??_/O???????T

In true Lily Allen style, she tied the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2020 to Stranger Things star David Harbour, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by a meal of In-N-Out burgers.

Now, at the age of 37 and after some time away from the bright lights, she is opening a new chapter in her career as she takes the lead role in new Sky comedy-drama Dreamland.

Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, this is a darkly comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

Lily is outstanding in her first major acting role, playing the role of troublesome sister Mel, and she is hoping it will allow her admirers to see her in a different light.

“I’ve felt very misunderstood in my life,” begins Lily, who has two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, Ethel (11) and Marnie Rose (10).

“I seem very visually present to people in my life but at the same time not really understood or listened to.

“Another reason for doing this show was the location. Both of my parents’ families lived by the seaside — Portsmouth and Paignton — and this show was set by the seaside, so it appealed to me.

“My mum used to be a Pontins Blue Coat, so I have faint memories of those kinds of holidays. I don’t know though, I sort of blocked out most of my childhood!

“Also, I tend to get up at 5am every morning and this job involved starting early in the morning for filming, so I liked that.

“I do find the waiting around on set quite interesting because I’ve got quite severe ADHD, so my concentration levels are difficult to manage in those situations.

“(But) the long days don’t scare me because I’m a grafter. I like to keep busy.”

Lily has always been a captivating character and that explains why the media spotlight has shone more brightly on her than most.

Lily with her husband David Habour, who she married in Las Vegas in 2020 — © ?? `??_/O????????

Always brutally honest when she offers up interviews or speaks in public, her tell-all book, entitled My Thoughts Exactly, revealed sordid details of her affair with Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher while he was still married to singer Nicole Appleton, and her use of female escorts while she was married to first husband.

She also spoke about the pain of losing a baby in 2010 and the depression that struck her in the aftermath, with her private life very much owned by the public.

This is a showbiz story with enough layers to ensure Lily Allen: The Movie would make for compelling viewing, and she might just play herself in that production.

Filming Dreamland has clearly helped Lily to catch the acting bug, and she admits the presence of so many females on screen and in the production of this Sky show created a welcoming vibe.

“I think all good comedies stem from reality and darkness, and the mundanity of life,” she says of Dreamland. “People come together and laugh about those things, and I think this show does that really well.

“I think we are in a time where people are quick to blame and shame people, but we’re complicated as human beings and we do things for all manner of reasons.

“Everyone comes into the world the same, right? We all become who we are from learned behaviour and our surroundings and our environment — and Mel is the same in Dreamland. She’s done a terrible thing, but she isn’t a terrible person.

“I had just moved to New York when the offer to do this show came through and as I bring my kids back to the UK for summer to spend time with their dad, it worked out well,” she continues.

“I thought the script was amazing and when we were in rehearsal doing the roundtables, there was such a good vibe and energy and I had never experienced anything like it.

“Then I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s because it’s nearly all women.’ But on the other hand, it’s my first TV job so I don’t have anything else to compare it to.

“I can tell you that I had an amazing time and have made some lasting relationships, and I’m looking to do more acting now.

“I’m doing something in theatre this summer and developing a few things with different people. Also, I am back in the studio making music, so it’s busy.”

Lily has never done anything quietly in her life and her return to the limelight looks set to follow that familiar path.