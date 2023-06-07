"How the f*** do I get home" - Eamonn Holmes swears live on breakfast show

Mr Holmes (63) presents the show alongside Isabel Webster, and the blunder happened as the pair were waiting for the programme to return on air from an advert break.

"How the f*** do I get home" - Eamonn Holmes swears on GB news unaware he was live

Northern Ireland TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has sworn live on air while presenting his GB News breakfast show.

Mr Holmes (63) presents the show alongside Isabel Webster, and the blunder happened as the pair were waiting for the programme to return on air from an advert break.

Read more Ireland’s Craig Doyle joins Holly Willoughby as replacement This Morning host

Both presenters were caught swearing, with Isabel heard continuing their previous conversation, saying: “I’m a b***h, if only they knew,” before adding: “Pussycat me.”

Eamonn was then seen checking his script before sighing deeply and muttering to himself: “Now, how the f**k do I get home today?”

A high-pitched shriek was audible off-camera before producers hastily muted the presenters’ microphones.

After collecting themselves, Mr Holmes joked: “Are you sure we’re on air? Would be nice if somebody spoke to us.”

The pair quickly apologised to viewers for the mistake.

Mr Holmes has previously used the show to comment on the Philp Schofield scandal that has plagued ITV’s This Morning show and has also been outspoken in criticising Mr Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby.