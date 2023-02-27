Home and Away stars enjoy stop in Roscommon during Irish road trip

Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman, who play Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni in Home and Away, popped into Ballaghaderreen for a spot of lunch on Friday.

Two Australian soap stars paid a visit to Co Roscommon during a trip to Ireland over the weekend.

They delighted staff when they visited the Fiddlers Elbow in the town at around 1.30pm, the Roscommon Herald reports.

According to management, Patrick and Sophie were left to enjoy their lunch in peace before heading over to Dublin to try out some pints of Guinness.

Sharing a carousel of photos from inside a cosy pub as he sipped on his drink, Patrick wrote: “I’ve made it home”.

The couple have been dating since 2019 after meeting on set, while their onscreen characters just welcomed a baby girl together.

It’s not the time first time Home and Away characters have shown their appreciation for the Emerald Isle, as some familiar faces flew the flag for Co Mayo ahead of the 2021 All-Ireland Final against Tyrone.

Claremorris woman Sarah McHugh took the internet by storm in September that year when she shared some photos of the cast of Home and Away wearing green and red.

The Mayo team was backed by Patrick and Sophie, as well as their co-stars Ray Meagher (who many fans would recognise as Alf Stewart), Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts), Courtney Miller (Bella Nixon), James Stewart (Justin Morgan), Shane Withington (John Palmer), and Kawakawa Fox-Reo (Nikau Parata).

Sarah that the cast were moved by Mayo’s underdog story and wanted to show their support after the team beat Dublin in the semi-finals.

“He got in touch with me two weeks ago when the Summer Bay crew heard that Mayo had finally beaten Dublin. Ray was 'stoked', he is very hopeful Mayo will do it this year,” she told the Irish Examiner at the time.

“The goal was to get 15 of the stars — a full team — kitted out in the Mayo top but Sydney went into lockdown and we had to settle for 11.

“They were delighted when they heard that there has been such interest in the photos. They have all been converted to big Mayo supporters.”