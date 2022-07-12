Home and Away bosses reveal show's fate after Neighbours axe

Fans feared for the beloved Australian soap’s future after Channel 5 bosses confirmed that Neighbours was going off the air after 37 seasons due to money issues.

Home and Away bosses have confirmed that the show isn’t getting axed any time soon following the cancellation of Neighbours.

Fans feared for the beloved Australian soap’s future after Channel 5 bosses confirmed that Neighbours was going off the air after 37 seasons due to money issues.

However, station boss Ben Frow reassured viewers that Summer Bay is here to stay so long as showrunners continue to work on it.

When asked by Radio Times if Home and Away was under threat following Neighbours’ shock axing, he said: “No. But I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve.

“There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum.

“It’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it,” he explained.

Mr Frow said that dropping Neighbours was “a business decision” as the money used to create the soap would be “better spent” on home-grown shows in the UK.

He continued: “Or I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do. I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows.”

Photos of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott emerged this weekend ahead of Neighbours’ highly anticipated finale later this month.

A statement in March announced that Neighbours would be wrapping up after almost three decades on our screens.

It read: "Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Sharing a photo to Instagram of her grand return to Ramsay Street, Minogue lovingly embracing her co-star, with the caption: "Now we're back together."

Donovan also shared the picture on social media and praised Minogue, saying it is "so good to be back working with this legend".

The double-bill finale of Neighbours will air on July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5 and will be followed by two specials, Neighbours: What Happened Next and Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits.