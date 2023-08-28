Hit shows and new additions to grace TV screens as RTÉ launches autumn season

There will be the return of many hit shows alongside some new editions to our TV screens

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker won 'Dancing With The Stars' earlier this year. Photo: RTE

Embattled public broadcaster RTÉ has announced its programming schedule for the upcoming season, which will see the return of many hit shows alongside some new editions to our TV screens.

While in previous years the national broadcaster would have held a launch event featuring its top stars, this year the announcement was made in a press release this lunchtime.

And there was no hint at who might replace Ryan Tubridy in his radio slot, as it was only a launch of the upcoming autumn TV season.

The popular Tommy Tiernan Show will be returning for another 16 episodes while Ireland’s Fittest Family will also return but with a new coach in Irish running great Sonia O’Sullivan while Laura Fox will join the show as presenter.

The Late Late Show with new host Patrick Kielty – replacing Tubridy on TV - and Dancing With The Stars with Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy at the helm will return once again while Baz Ashmawy will present The Money List, a brand-new quiz show.

The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show with 2FM Breakfast crew Doireann, Carl and Donncha sees pranks played on the unsuspecting public, while First Dates returns to warm our hearts and serve a slice of modern Irish life in a restaurant full of new hopefuls.

In its factual programming, 112 Days – Man Vs Ocean is a reflective adventure documentary that follows Damian Browne and Fergus Farrell's voyage traversing the Atlantic Ocean in a two-person rowboat.

Stardust is a major three-part documentary series which will provide a 360-degree perspective on the Stardust tragedy, while Patrick: A Young Traveller Lost shines a light on the urgent and sensitive issue of suicide rates among the Irish Traveller community through the harrowing story of 12-year-old Patrick McDonagh.

Since 1996, 261 women have died violently in the Republic of Ireland, according to Women’s Aid. In a new series of Dr Cassidy’s Casebook - The Femicide Cases, former State Pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy explores the issue of femicide in Ireland through the lens of some of the cases she investigated during her career.

In Richie Sadlier - Let’s Talk About Sex, the former soccer player, pundit and author explores Ireland’s sex education history through the eyes and ears of transition year students.

Climate takes centre stage with new programmes including, Climate Live 2050, a special which imagines how the news might be in the year 2050 with presenters Mark Little and Carla O'Brien guiding viewers through a seismic night as the climate pushes the planet to a moment of crisis.

Six-part series Heated takes a factual look at the implications of climate change for individuals, families, communities, and industry in Ireland. In A Climate of Change, Philip Boucher-Hayes journeys to examine the effect of climate change across continents and assess the implications it will have in Ireland.

In November, RTÉ will screen Face Down, a documentary sprung from RTÉ’s hugely successful radio series RTÉ Documentary on One, it focuses on the 1973 kidnapping by the IRA of German businessman, Thomas Niedermayer.

Acclaimed social history series Scannal looks back at the stories that shocked and shaped us as a nation including the disappearance in 1977 of six-year-old Mary Boyle.

RTÉ One will launch a brand-new Irish language weekly current affairs television series, Fóram, which will be broadcast live on Sundays, with news and analysis of major stories as Gaeilge.

In its upcoming drama offering, brand-new series this season include The Gone, Obituary, and Blackshore, as well as the return of Hidden Assets and The Dry.

Six-part thriller The Gone, starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Richard Flood, sees a young Irish couple go missing with a potential Irish crime family involved in their disappearance, leading to a joint New Zealand and Irish crime investigation.

Series two of Hidden Assets is set between Limerick and Antwerp. Claire (Nora-Jane Noone) is new to the fold as lead Detective Sergeant in charge at the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau, the cast also includes Simone Kirby and Cathy Belton.

In dark-comedy drama Obituary, Siobhán Cullen takes the lead as Elvira Clancy, a bored obituary writer who takes matters into her own hands.

Filmed in Donegal, the six-part series also stars Michael Smiley and Danielle Galligan. Dark thriller Blackshore follows DI Fia Lucey (Lisa Dwan), a laser-focused, ambitious detective who is haunted by her tragic past, and stars Rory Keenan, Stanley Townsend, Andrew Bennett, and Amy De Bhrún.

To mark the end of the decade of centenaries, RTÉ has commissioned a special live concert featuring some of Ireland’s best-known musicians, performers, and writers, An Old Song Re-Sung will be broadcast in October to mark the 100th anniversary of Ireland’s accession to the League of Nations.

RTÉ will celebrate Culture Night in Donegal on Friday September 22 from a lakeside setting in the shadow of Mount Errigal where the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be joined by a host of guest performers.

The Meaning of Life with Joe Duffy features interviews with Johnny Logan, Adi Roche, Tony Holohan, and a 100th episode special with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.