Harry and Meghan accused by Irish celebs of ‘washing dirty laundry in public’

TV pundit and hotelier Noel Cunningham, who sat on charity boards with Princess Diana, believes the tragic royal would be “concerned” at her youngest son’s behaviour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala) — © Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.

Princess of Wales visiting the Mortimer Market Centre, a clinic for HIV/AIDS sufferers, where she met some of the patients. In the first episode of the Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan" the Duke of Sussex has praised his mother, Diana, for her efforts to "protect" him and his brother from the media. Photo: PA Wire — © PA

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala) — © Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.

Irish royal watchers have slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for ‘washing their dirty laundry in public’ in their controversial new Netflix documentary series.

Telly presenter Lisa Cannon, who interviewed Meghan when the actress was on a trip to Dublin in 2013, speculates that Harry will find it “very tricky” being welcomed back into the royal family if something ever went wrong with his marriage.

“There’s a feeling of disappointment and it’s all very messy and its all painful really for so many people,” is Noel’s reaction to the documentary series.

“I’d question now whether there’s any rapprochement now between Harry and his family. I think they were ill advised. It’s just really sad.”

The first three episodes of the six-part series have so far dealt with how the couple met, Meghan’s introduction to the Queen, their relationship with the paparazzi, the subject of racism and also Meghan’s breakdown of her relationship with her father Tom.

“Listen, I found it all interesting because I would have met the Princess of Wales Diana a number of times. I sat on a charity board with her, so I knew the back story,” explains Noel.

“I met her because she was patron of charity that asked me would I come on board. Then she did work with the national children’s home and I would have met her.

“I was at the theatre one night in London. It was timed and she arrived with her husband. He was going around doing the royal thing and she walked over to me and said ‘would you mind terribly if I speak to you while my husband does his thing’.

“She was very nice. I always referred to her as a bird with a broken wing.”

Given his interactions with the royals he is very much on top of what has happened.

“I was very much fully and completely aware of the backstory, so in that respect it a lot of it was nothing new, it was remembering and refreshing your memory of what things were,” he adds.

He believes Diana would have reeled Harry in if she was still alive.

“I really and truly thing she would have said ‘Harry, cool the jets and leave well enough alone’”, stresses the Donegal man.

“There may well have been fault on both sides, and hasn’t been easy for the boys who lost their mother

“It wasn’t easy growing up with a mother who was such a world icon and the manner of her dying was such a tragedy for two young lads, so all of those things naturally enough it’s all sad.”

He thinks Diana would be “concerned” at Harry’s behaviour.

Noel Cunningham — © Kevin Mc Nulty

“I’m not saying she would be distressed, but she would be concerned as beneath and behind it all she was conscious of the fact that she was the mother of the future king and she would say ‘no family is perfect, let the past remain where it is, let sleeping dogs lie and let’s get on with it’,” he points out. “Don’t wash your dirty laundry in public, absolutely.”

As for Meghan: “I think she could have been a breath of fresh air as well. I think that she probably had no idea, just the extent of change that was about to engulf her in terms of the new life she was going to lead and I just hope that maybe when the fuss dies down, that maybe this will be the end of it and people will go back to their own lives and hopefully find some happiness together and that they would be happy.”

He argues that there is little that can be done by the royal family to punish the couple.

“To be honest they have been stripped of most of their royal paraphernalia, they are on the perimeter anyway so it doesn’t really matter much anymore,” he insists.

“They have been stripped of an awful lot, they chose to opt out of the royal in the royal family.”

Many people who have watched the series so far are of the opinion Harry seems to be somewhat bewitched by Meghan.

“I suppose isn’t it lovely to be so bewitched by somebody, I couldn’t be able to comment on this, I don’t know,” smiles Noel.

“I just hope they will be able to weather this as a couple, because it’s quite seismic and it’s a world story. People’s sympathies can be very fickle, so you hope that it can be alright”

Britain’s Queen Queen Elizabeth II was alive when the couple did their infamous Oprah interview and he thinks she would be equally sad about this new series.

“The late queen had a maxim and it was a very wise one, and one Harry and Meghan could have sort of borrowed and lived by, and that’s never explain, never complain, get on with the job,” he notes.

Noel lost all his pictures, including one taken with the Queen, when a house he once lived in in Bournemouth was broken into and a trunk which held them was stolen.

“There were no camera phones back then, but I still have a lot of memories,” reflects Noel.

Lisa Cannon used be an entertainment presenter on TV3’s Xpose show, and a picture of her interviewing Meghan when the actress visited Dublin in 2013 features in the second episode.

“I woke up and there was 200 messages, between texts and on Instagram,” giggles Lisa.

Lisa Cannon -XposePix Brian Mcevoy

“People were telling me I was in the Harry and Meghan documentary. I said ‘what are you talking about?’ I interviewed her in the Dublin Guinness Storehouse in 2013. She was lovely and all the rest.

“She was doing work with Guinness and she was in Suits at the time. I remember being told by our producer ‘would you go and interview your wan off Suits’. I had no idea who it was as I hadn’t seen the show, so I researched her and went down and we were pulling Guinness pints together.

“She talked about fancying Colin Farrell and all this stuff.” Lisa found the American to be “very nice”.

“I have kind of fond memories of the interview. But like many memories I didn’t really think much of it afterwards, only there is a picture of the two of us together and then it kind of resurfaced and then of course a couple of years later she was dating Prince Harry,” she recalls.

Lisa Cannon and Meghan Markle

Meghan and Harry later visited Dublin in July 2018, when Meghan had a walkabout at Trinity College and they later hosted a reception at the British ambassador’s residence, which was attended by the likes of Amy Huberman, Brian O’Driscoll, Leo Varadkar and Barry Keoghan.

Given it was their first official foreign trip there’s speculation that visit may feature in an upcoming episode.

Lisa has only managed to see some of episode one so far

“They are not hugely on my radar,” she admits. “I covered the Queen’s funeral for the This Morning show with Holly and Philip, I covered the angle from Belfast.

“I found the Oprah interview very jarring and I was sad that that approach was taken because I don’t know when you air your dirty laundry publicly, how much of that is accepted and respected by the public.

“It seems to be from all the media that it’s not gone down very well.”

From what she has seen so far she thinks a lot of what Meghan has been saying is not exactly correct.

“What I saw was their love story and how they met in Soho House,” she observes.

“What’s kind of alluring about it is they are trying to showcase this wonderful love story. I’ve yet to get to the parts that have been savaged by the media.

“It’s very unpalatable that she would say she has never Googled Prince Harry, certainly from I was told. She knew exactly who she was meeting in Soho House.

“In the documentary she says she only had his Instagram to go by to do a bit of research, but there’s thousands of things she could have looked at.

“I don’t know the context of the documentary, what are they trying to achieve? Who knows?

“I like to see all the behind scenes pictures of their family life, but I thought they wanted privacy?”

She adds: “My worry is it’s all good and well now, is what will happen if further down the line if for arguments sake he wants to go back and be accepted back into the royal family if his father is unwell, or God forbid their marriage fails, what happens then as an alien in America as British royalty, how can he go back home, that’s tricky.

“When you’re saying what he’s saying, you put it under your own production company, coming back from that is tricky.”