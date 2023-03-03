Greg O’Shea’s ex Amber Gill confirms romance with Arsenal star

Eagle-eyed fans believed they spotted a pattern in their social media postings since Amber ‘came out’ publicly last year.

The pair hinted that they enjoyed a trip to Paris together in February.

Greg O’Shea’s ex Amber Gill (25) has confirmed she has moved on with Arsenal star Jen Beattie (31).

Amber won the 2019 series of Love Island with Limerick native Greg, though the pair went their separate ways soon after the show.

The influencer and Scottish soccer star Jen have now put the months of rumours to bed, taking to TikTok to finally confirm fans’ theories.

"When your better half has other plans for your day off,” Jen said, sharing a cute clip of Amber rearranging the Arsenal defender’s kitchen cupboards.

Followers rushed to the comment section to support the couple, with one adding that the Love Island star “is the cultural reset of WAGs we needed.”

"Why has this put a big smile on my face,” another added.

"You too are actually perfect for each other,” one commented, while others said they “knew” the pair were together.

In a post shared during the recent season of Love Island, Amber tweeted: “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life. Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn't put myself through it again.”

She later dubbed the move an “accident,” telling podcast hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng: "Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I've put switching teams on a tweet and that's how I came out.”

Snaps shared by Amber online showed the pair grabbing a festive hot chocolate together in December and the Love Island winner in the stands of an Arsenal game a few weeks later.

Amber also compared herself to Victoria Beckham and dubbed herself a WAG as she left heart-eyed emojis on Jen’s social media.

Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019 — © Matt Frost/ITV/REX

Amber won Love Island with The Six O’Clock Show presenter Greg O’Shea in 2019, though the pair parted ways just five weeks later.

Greg recently told Doireann Garrihy on her podcast The Laughs of Your Life that the break-up happened too soon.

"I should have bit my tongue a bit longer and stayed in the relationship with Amber a bit longer,” he told Doireann.

"I was just way too honest and way too focused about going to the Olympics at the time, which worked because I did go in hindsight.”

The rugby player revealed he still receives hate over the breakup and continues to lose “a thousand followers a day” over rumours he ended things over text.

"Over in the UK I’m just branded as like, ‘Oh you’re Greg the guy that broke up with Amber over text.’”

"And I’m just like, ‘It wasn’t over text… It was over FaceTime… And we didn’t break up because we weren’t going out… We were dating for two weeks.”

Greg was eager to clear his name in the chat with Doireann, admitting it was “stupid” to go about things the way he did.

The reality star was hit with waves of online abuse.

"It got brutal for a while,” Greg told MailOnline when everything blew over in 2021. He said “it was very scary” when Amber’s fans turned on him.

“Everyone flipped on me thinking I was a bad person.”