Graham Norton explains 'craic' to Lizzo after she learnt the word watching Love Island

Cork native Graham Norton had a hilarious discussion with rapper and singer Lizzo as he explained what ‘craic’ means.

The American star learned the phrase from watching ITV’s dating show Love Island.

“You like the UK, you're kind of learning to speak our language,” Norton said.

“A little bit,” Lizzo responded, adding in her best Brummie accent: “What you sayin’?”

“You wanna do crack?” she added, to an eruption of laughter from the audience.

Lizzo, left to right, Salma Hayek Pinault, Shania Twain, Graham Norton, Julianne Moore, Johannes Radebe and Tom Grennan during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

“No… that’s…no, no” Graham said, shaking his head.

“Come on, crack, you know you’re crack,” Lizzo continued.

“We can have some craic, but I’m not going to offer you crack,” the TV presenter explained.

“You wanna have some craic, Graham?” the About Damn Time singer added.

“We’re having craic, I think if you put ‘good’ in front of it, it’s better.

“Good craic, yeah,” he said, adding: “baby steps,” as Lizzo tried to repeat the phrase.

Lizzo then went on to explain that she’s been learning some British lingo from Love Island. One phrase that confused her, in particular, is ‘feeling like a mug’.

“What does mug mean here? I don’t think it’s the same thing?” she said, explaining that she refers to a mug as a large cup to drink from.

“I don’t understand, but yeah, I like that one alot!”