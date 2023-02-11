Graham Norton explains 'craic' to Lizzo after she learnt the word watching Love Island
The American star learned the phrase through ITV’s dating show
Cork native Graham Norton had a hilarious discussion with rapper and singer Lizzo as he explained what ‘craic’ means.
The American star learned the phrase from watching ITV’s dating show Love Island.
“You like the UK, you're kind of learning to speak our language,” Norton said.
“A little bit,” Lizzo responded, adding in her best Brummie accent: “What you sayin’?”
“You wanna do crack?” she added, to an eruption of laughter from the audience.
“No… that’s…no, no” Graham said, shaking his head.
“Come on, crack, you know you’re crack,” Lizzo continued.
“We can have some craic, but I’m not going to offer you crack,” the TV presenter explained.
“You wanna have some craic, Graham?” the About Damn Time singer added.
Read more
“We’re having craic, I think if you put ‘good’ in front of it, it’s better.
“Good craic, yeah,” he said, adding: “baby steps,” as Lizzo tried to repeat the phrase.
Lizzo then went on to explain that she’s been learning some British lingo from Love Island. One phrase that confused her, in particular, is ‘feeling like a mug’.
“What does mug mean here? I don’t think it’s the same thing?” she said, explaining that she refers to a mug as a large cup to drink from.
“I don’t understand, but yeah, I like that one alot!”
Today's Headlines
probe continues | Five more men ‘likely’ to face charges over the murder of Keane Mulready Woods (17)
court hearing | Man (27) accused of ‘vicious’ assault on social media influencer Charleen Murphy in Dublin
chaos | Traffic blocked as anti-immigration protesters stage march outside RTÉ studios
Kerry's Gold | Kerry Katona sparks mixed reaction to her jaw-dropping interview on Late Late Love Show
Issues | A ‘disproportionate number of asylum seekers’ being housed in ‘working-class areas’, says TD
great craic | Graham Norton explains 'craic' to Lizzo after she learnt the word watching Love Island
further tragedy | Third man dies after horrific Galway incident when car went into the water
'deep pain' | Tributes to young boxer who died after car crashed into Galway lake as he is named locally
come forward | Fresh appeal to solve 30-year mystery of disappearance of Frank McCarthy in Co Cork
Love Ireland | Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Millie Court enjoy gals’ night out on whistle-stop Dublin trip