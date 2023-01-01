Gorgeous Donegal petrolhead on road to romance in this week’s First Dates

Car fanatic Sorcha is definitely in the driving seat

Sorcha Little is looking for love with a petrolhead

A gorgeous young car fanatic reveals female ‘petrolheads’ are on the rise in Ireland and are bonding through hooking up at car meets.

Donegal lass Sorcha Little discloses the racy girls are also swapping tips and gossip in special What’s App groups, with 120 members alone from the Republic and Northern Ireland.

But while Sorcha is enjoying life in the fast lane, she is still hoping to get her love life motoring.

That’s why the marketing executive and part-time model applied to find ‘the one’ on RTÉ’s First Dates show, which returns for a new series on Thursday.

“It was just kind of a new way to meet someone different,” Sorcha tells the Sunday World.

“Donegal is quite rural...So, finding someone different, someone new can be quite difficult when you are so far away from the main cities, the main population, everything. So, it was just a new way to meet somebody.

“Donegal is a big county, but an extremely small community. You sneeze and Mary down the road knows when you sneezed and how you sneezed and what part of your body moved. ”

Car dealer Colm

Sorcha has had boyfriends in the past, with the longest relationship being two years. Given her stunning looks she is blunt when asked why she is still single.

“It’s grand someone having an interest in you, but it mightn’t be the right person for you,” she says.

Sorcha is paired on the show with Dublin auto car dealer Colm (28).

“I’ve always gone for somebody older; I’ve never gone for somebody younger than me,” admits Sorcha, who does marketing for a car dealership and also after-sales.

“My first impression of him (Colm) was he was a bit nervous around me. I hope I put him at ease... I was more in tune with what he was talking about cars, and you couldn’t get the two of us to stop talking about them.”

She insists female interest in the car scene is booming.

“In our group chats there’s 120 of us in it, all girls, which expands at the way from Northern Ireland down to the end of Cork...Outside of work I do a bit of modelling. With three cars, something is always going wrong, so I’m busy with that.”

She has some ambitions in the years ahead.

“Hopefully to be able to have a house,” she ponders. “Be a further on in my career. I’d love to own a 1986 Toyota Supra. And of course, I’d love to have a special man in my life.”