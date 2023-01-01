Gorgeous Donegal petrolhead on road to romance in this week’s First Dates
Car fanatic Sorcha is definitely in the driving seat
A gorgeous young car fanatic reveals female ‘petrolheads’ are on the rise in Ireland and are bonding through hooking up at car meets.
Donegal lass Sorcha Little discloses the racy girls are also swapping tips and gossip in special What’s App groups, with 120 members alone from the Republic and Northern Ireland.
But while Sorcha is enjoying life in the fast lane, she is still hoping to get her love life motoring.
That’s why the marketing executive and part-time model applied to find ‘the one’ on RTÉ’s First Dates show, which returns for a new series on Thursday.
“It was just kind of a new way to meet someone different,” Sorcha tells the Sunday World.
“Donegal is quite rural...So, finding someone different, someone new can be quite difficult when you are so far away from the main cities, the main population, everything. So, it was just a new way to meet somebody.
“Donegal is a big county, but an extremely small community. You sneeze and Mary down the road knows when you sneezed and how you sneezed and what part of your body moved. ”
Read more
Sorcha has had boyfriends in the past, with the longest relationship being two years. Given her stunning looks she is blunt when asked why she is still single.
“It’s grand someone having an interest in you, but it mightn’t be the right person for you,” she says.
Sorcha is paired on the show with Dublin auto car dealer Colm (28).
“I’ve always gone for somebody older; I’ve never gone for somebody younger than me,” admits Sorcha, who does marketing for a car dealership and also after-sales.
“My first impression of him (Colm) was he was a bit nervous around me. I hope I put him at ease... I was more in tune with what he was talking about cars, and you couldn’t get the two of us to stop talking about them.”
She insists female interest in the car scene is booming.
“In our group chats there’s 120 of us in it, all girls, which expands at the way from Northern Ireland down to the end of Cork...Outside of work I do a bit of modelling. With three cars, something is always going wrong, so I’m busy with that.”
She has some ambitions in the years ahead.
“Hopefully to be able to have a house,” she ponders. “Be a further on in my career. I’d love to own a 1986 Toyota Supra. And of course, I’d love to have a special man in my life.”
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Woman (28) found dead in Cork flat under ‘suspicious circumstances’ named as Bruna Fonseca
Wagon wheel estate | Country star Nathan Carter has bought a picturesque bungalow in Co Fermanagh
TOWN IN SHOCK | Police deny rumours Natalie McNally reported stalker before her murder
BEER TO REMEMBER | Pub Spy’s top ten pubs of the year revealed
Hit and mishap | Hit team ‘who can’t shoot or drive properly' blamed for Finglas botched hit on Mr Flashy associate
Love in the fast lane | Gorgeous Donegal petrolhead on road to romance in this week’s First Dates
'reckless and dangerous' | Australian cops say Irishman suspected of starting 16 fires is ‘escalating’ attacks
Huge haul | Suspected cocaine worth £100k recovered after car searched in Co Antrim
Lotto luck | County where winning €1m Millionaire Raffle ticket was bought revealed
Baby joy | New Year’s babies bring joy to families across Ireland just minutes into 2023