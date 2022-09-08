George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show this Friday

Ryan Tubridy will speak to Clooney about his Irish ancestry and Roberts about her memories of filming Michael Collins here in Ireland.

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are among the guests who will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this week.

On Friday’s show, which is the second programme of the new season, Tubridy will chat with the pair, who are in London, as they promote their new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

Meanwhile, Irish actress and writer Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work.

And TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll, and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will join Tubridy on the couch to speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals.

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, there will be a few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

Plus, there will be a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing Lay your Head Down.

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One on Friday, September 9 at 9.35pm.