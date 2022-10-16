Gemma Owen teases reality TV show with her footballer dad Michael

“There will be no singing or dancing – but we could do a reality show”.

Love Island finalist Gemma Owen has said she'd “love” to do a reality show with her dad Michael Owen.

The 19-year-old was a runner up on the ITV dating show this summer with her beau Luca Bish, placing behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Since exiting the Love Island villa in August, Gemma has bagged herself a major deal with fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing and landed a role as Equestrian Ambassador for Holland Cooper Equestrian.

However, there may be more projects on the cards for the dressage rider as she teased the idea of doing a reality show with her footballer father.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Speaking to The Mirror, Gemma said that the father-daughter duo would “love to do something else together” after collaborating on an ad for Amazon.

Michael chimed in: “There will be no singing or dancing – but we could do a reality show”.

Gemma added: “Never say never”.

Michael then shared: “We’ve had lots of offers. Who knows what the future holds?”

It comes after ITV confirmed that Maya Jama would be replacing Laura Whitmore as host on the next series of Love Island.

Love Island’s official Instagram account announced the news last week with a clip of Jama showing off her branded water bottle and suitcase, writing: “Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new Love Island host Maya Jama!”

And ex-host Whitmore shared her love in the comments section, leaving a red heart emoji accompanied by the words: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab xx.”

The Bray native announced in August that she was hanging up her boots as Love Island host after three seasons.

She took over presenting duties from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 for the series’ first ever Winter Love Island.

Sharing news of her departure on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”