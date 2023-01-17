Gemma Owen says she’s ‘definitely single’ and not dating rapper 13 years older

It was reported earlier this week that the Love Island star and Bugzy Malone were “really happy together” after going on a few dates.

Gemma Owen has said that she’s “definitely single” after rumours swirled that she was dating grime rapper Bugzy Malone.

It was reported earlier this week that the Love Island star (19) and the Manchester native (32), whose real name is Aaron Davies, were “really happy together” after going on a few dates.

However, Gemma has denied rumours of their romance following her split from fellow Islander Luca Bish (23) in November.

In fact, the dressage rider, whose dad is footballer Michael Owen, said that the pair don’t even follow each other on social media.

She told MailOnline: “I have never met or spoken to him and we don't follow each other on social media. I am not dating and I am definitely single.

“Just after Christmas, I had much needed time with my family and friends and I am working on myself. I am not going to date anytime soon and I'm not looking.

“On a personal level, I want to work on my happiness and investing time in people close to me, my family and friends and just being content in myself.”

Gemma was speaking as the winter series of Love Island kicked off on Monday night, with new host Maya Jama taking over the reins from Laura Whitmore.

She admitted that she’ll be tuning in to see what’s happening inside the villa but said that she plans to keep opinions on the new Islanders to herself.

“It is quite odd, watching it from the other side of the screen.

“Since I've been in there and I know what's going on and now watching it from the other point of view again, it is strange. It will be enjoyable to watch and I wish all of the new Islanders the best.

“I didn't feel too many nerves going in, I just threw myself into it. The challenges were one of the things I was apprehensive about but you go and enjoy it, be yourself and in the end it was a good time. It took a while and I found once the first week or two were out of the way, I was able to settle in.

“I am probably going to keep quiet and let them do their thing in the villa and see how it all pans out,” she added.