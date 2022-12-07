Gemma Owen parties with Indiyah Pollack in Dublin following ‘challenging’ breakup

The Love Islanders had a night out in Dublin as Gemma (19) opened up about her split from Luca Bish (23) just three months after leaving the villa.

Love Islander Gemma Owen (19) partied in Dublin last night following her “challenging” break up from Luca Bish (23).

On a trip to Dublin for the PrettyLittleThing Christmas party, the reality star opened up about their split that came just three months after leaving the villa.

“These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time,” she told Goss.ie last night.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging.

"But overall, I’m doing OK. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma revealed her Love Island co-stars have been checking in with her, saying all the girls “have been lovely.”

“Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier.”

Gemma was snapped on the ‘pink carpet’ for the fashion event in the capital last night, posing with fellow islander Indiyah Pollack who is still dating Dami Hope since they met on the show.

Indiyah took to her Instagram stories to share the behind-the-scenes prep for the event, revealing the sweet matching bracelets she wears with Wexford native Dami.

Gemma was in Dublin for the PrettyLittleThing Christmas party.

The pair were fan favourites and have shown they are going strength to strength with their first apartment together.

Dami and Indiyah toasted the big day with a bottle of Prosecco on Instagram.

He captioned the snaps: “Here’s to annoying each other even more.”

The couple moved in together just a week after Luca and Gemma went their separate ways in a dramatic public split.

Gemma said in a statement: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.”

Fans cringed as Luca posted his own side of the story, revealing Gemma’s statement came just hours after their break-up.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways,” he said.