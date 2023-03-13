Gary Lineker reinstated as Match Of The Day presenter as BBC apologises
A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting the show in a row over impartiality.
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will continue as a BBC presenter after the corporation apologised for “potential confusion caused by the grey areas” of its social media guidelines.
A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting the show in a row over impartiality.
The 62-year-old was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Read more
The BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, has now confirmed Lineker will continue as the host of Match Of The Day, saying: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.
“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”
In a statement issued on Twitter, Lineker described the past few days as “surreal”, and thanked his fellow BBC Sport colleagues for their “remarkable show of solidarity”.
He also appeared to address the issue of migration again, saying his difficult weekend “doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away”.
“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you,” he said.
Today's Headlines
DOUBLE DELIGHT | Radio Nova host PJ Gallagher announces he and partner Kelly are expecting twins
LINEK-ED IN | Gary Lineker reinstated as Match Of The Day presenter as BBC apologises
denies claims | Top detective arrested over alleged links between corrupt ex-garda and the Hutch gang
GOLDEN GONGS | Two Oscars for An Irish Goodbye and Richard Baneham as Michael D Higgins hails success
hospitalised | Pedestrian (50s) in critical condition after being hit by car in Co Kerry
'magical' | An Irish Goodbye filmmakers ‘thrilled’ with Oscar win as they party night away
aftermath | Sister of shooting victim Sinead Connolly says they are still struggling to cope, two years later
'HIGH NOTE' | Comedian Kevin McGahern is voted off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars
shock | Offaly football manager Liam Kearns has died suddenly, aged 61
Beast from the East | Baby abusing child predator David Hubbard back on the streets after serving 18 months