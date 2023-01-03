Friends star Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol partner celebrate New Year in Donegal restaurant

Under a picture of the happy gathering, the restaurant team has written: ‘So look who dropped into the Boathouse last night’

Friends star Courteney Cox and her Snow Patrol musician partner Johnny McDaid have been celebrating in a Donegal restaurant after welcoming in the New Year during trip to Ireland.

Courteney, Johnny and family members were snapped as they enjoyed a meal overlooking Lough Foyle at the Boathouse Restaurant in Moville last Wednesday.

Under a picture of the happy gathering, the restaurant team has written: “So look who dropped into the Boathouse last night. Delighted to have Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid and family come visit.”

Courteney and Johnny rang in the New Year close to Johnny’s home in Derry from where Courteney shared two snaps with her 12.2m Instagram followers as the clock struck midnight.

The star posted a photo of a New Year’s kiss and wrote, ‘Happy GMT New Year!’.

They appear to have been just the latest celebs to have visited Donegal over the holidays as Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick also enjoyed a quiet get away by the sea at their home in Kilcar in recent days.

The Sex in the City star took to Instagram where she shared a photo of green fields, grey skies and a rainbow.

The 57-year-old wrote: “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice. X,SJ” before heading back to the US before the New Year.

The actress often escapes New York City to spend time at their Donegal pad that was renovated in 2018.

The pair and their children are regularly spotted around the village during their visits since Broderick’s family bought the property over four decades ago.

Locals have even named an underage GAA tournament, called the Broderick Cup tournament, after Broderick’s parents who often supported the local club.