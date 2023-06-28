Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys (66) marries daughter’s best friend (34)

“People think I might be a bit long in the tooth now but I don't care.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has tied the knot with his daughter’s best friend, seven years after reportedly leaving his wife whilst she battled cancer.

The 66-year-old Coventry man has been photographed during the ceremony in Devon with his bride, Lucie Rose, a mere 32 years his junior.

“I'm a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous. We're heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different,” Keys said.

The broadcaster’s nuptials are rumoured to have cost in the region of £20,000 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, surprisingly not including his daughter, Jemma, nor his ex-wife.

Julia, Richard and Jemma

“'Then it's back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me. People think I might be a bit long in the tooth now but I don't care,” Keys added.

Richard and his old Sky Sports pal Andy Gray currently present a premier league show on Be In Sports in the Middle East. The duo were sacked from Sky in 2011 after a series of derogatory comments made about women were leaked.

Keys broke up with his wife after 36 years of marriage when news of his shock affair emerged in 2016, with his ex-spouse Julia revealing how the betrayal “devastated” her world as she recovered from thyroid cancer and wrecked the lives of their kids.

Julia said the affair ruined the career of her Hollyoaks actress daughter as she spiralled into alcoholism and depression. Jemma also faced legal action over a string of abusive texts she sent to Lucie before charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Jemma and Lucie Rose

Keys had previously denied the affair with Lucie, telling The Athletic in 2019: 'I'll mention the unmentionable for you. Did I leave my wife fighting cancer? No.

“I don't know what happened. I don't know why our marriage ended the way it did, but my wife was fighting cancer for seven years before I left her and she had been in remission for seven years.

“She and I went to London every day of her fight, prior to a ground-breaking operation that saw her in a period of recovery.

“Julia had been in remission for seven years. I know how hard it was for her when things went wrong.

Andy Gray and Richard Keys

“I wasn't going to start engaging in a tit-for-tat, he-said, she-said, respond to everything that was said about me.

“If people believe that I walked away with my wife fighting cancer with a friend of my daughter's. I can't change that now.

“Tell a lie twice and it becomes the truth. Tell it on social media and it haunts you forever. I didn't fall in love with a friend of my daughter's,” Keys said.

Ex-wife Julia told a different story in her 2018 book, The Manscript, however.

“Richard's affair didn't just devastate my world, but the world of our children Jemma and Josh too.

“It is only now, two years on, that he has admitted he did have an affair with Lucie, as well as acknowledging his deceit and the damage it has caused.

“He met Jemma's friend Lucie, who was working in Doha, and the lies began. He claimed she and her friends thought of him as their ''Doha Dad,” Julia said.