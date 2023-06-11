Former Miss Sunday World Laura Fox ‘shocked’ to nab Ireland’s Fittest Family job

‘I actually thought I was being asked to take part in some kind of Christmas special’

Former Miss Sunday World Laura Fox has revealed she thought she was being asked to take part in Ireland’s Fittest Family when she got the call to present the show.

The 2FM DJ beat a handful of household names to the coveted job after impressing show makers and RTE bosses in recent months.

She will replace Dublin presenter Mairead Farrell as host of the series.

The Galway stunner has been on a fast track to stardom over the last few years and was parachuted in to transform the weekend morning slots on 2FM.

She presented Junk Kouture in recent years and regularly covers for the station’s biggest names when they are on leave. All this week she covered for The 2 Johnnies on their drivetime show.

Laura told the Sunday World last night: “When I got the call to audition I actually thought I was being asked to take part in some kind of Christmas special. So I asked my family would they come on with me. Then my agent called and clarified that it was not to take part but to actually present the whole thing. I was shocked.

Laura Fox takes over from Mairead Ronan

“The screen test went really well. The whole set up was really professional. I am used to being in a studio with just me and a microphone, so to be outside on a lake and a huge production team and a family to interact with was a thrill.

“I got the call then a few weeks later to say I had the job. It was April and I was on my way to a pal’s wedding. It was such an incredible feeling to get that call.

“It was easy to keep it a secret that night, but as the weeks and months rolled on it became harder. I wanted to share the news with my friends and family, but I couldn’t.”

Laura admitted that her excitement turned to anxiety in recent weeks as the realisation of the enormity of the job hit home.

Laura Fox lands top role

“I have myself a cosy little bubble,” she laughed. “I have my circle of friends and my amazing radio community in 2FM. Now I am presenting a huge TV show on RTE and I am worried about what people will think.

“There is a whole world out there of people who have never heard of me, and I know that. They will be tuning in to Ireland’s Fittest Family later this year wondering ‘who the hell is that?’ and I’ll be hoping to win them over.”

Former host Mairead Farrell was one of the first to congratulate Laura and gave her some sound advice.

“She was so nice and told me to pack the SPF as well as an umbrella and told me all the right things about the task ahead.

Laura Fox takes as Miss Sunday World

“I am just so excited to get started now and work with the coaches [Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan was also announced to replace Anna Geary, who is pregnant] and the whole team.

“It starts filming in a few weeks and will run all summer. It is a pinch myself moment considering it is only nine years since I was working in a tea rooms in Galway and I won Miss Sunday World. I am so happy and grateful for all the opportunities I have been given.

“I am a genuine fan of the show and have loved it for years. I just hope I do everyone proud.”

Laura was broadcasting her popular weekend show from Slane yesterday morning but is back in studio today.

“I’ve known since April but the news only broke on Thursday so I need a day off to let it all sink in properly and appreciate the support I’ve gotten over the last few days,” she said.