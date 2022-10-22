Former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack says poetry helps her cope with personal struggles

‘Things have been hard lately. In more ways than one, for so many people’

Former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack has revealed how she turns to poetry to help her cope with personal struggles as she admitted, “things have been hard lately”.

The 32-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram to share some of her favourite poetry as it reminds her to “appreciate tiny moments of joy”.

Urging her fans not to miss such moments, Emily posted an image of Wendy Cope's poem The Orange.

Within it are the lines: 'That orange it made me so happy, As ordinary things often do. Just lately. The shopping. A walk in the park, This is peace and contentment. It's new.'

Alongside the full poem, Emily wrote: “Things have been hard lately. In more ways than one, for so many people.

“One thing I've found a great love for is poetry, and when facing some personal struggles of my own, I turn to them, and I remembered this poem today. One of my absolute favourites - The Orange by Wendy Cope.

“It reminds me to appreciate tiny moments of joy when they come my way. A day might be made up of a few, or just one or two. Try to look out for them, don't miss them.”

Alongside her caption and the poem, the former Inbetweeners star shared a series of images of the things that brought her joy, including her hugging a horse and her beloved pet pooch.

Emily also uploaded snaps included her photographing fruit, reading a book in a café, having dinner with loved ones and a visit to a coffee shop in Spain.

Fans have speculated that Emily's reference to her “hard time” may be related to her reported split from boyfriend Liam McGough.

It comes just two months after she went Instagram official with the former Big Brother contestant and tree surgeon (37) who she cosied up to in other posts depicting a sunny alfresco lunch date.

“'Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but sadly have decided to separate,” a source close to the couple has been quoted as saying.

“They kept their relationship private for a while and only went public when the news broke that they were together.

'Sadly, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways a few days ago, but it's all very amicable.”

In recent months, Emily has been linked to a number of men including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish (26).

She was said to have enjoyed a secret six-week fling with the Manchester City footballer, while he was still dating girlfriend Sasha Attwood.