First look: Kin set for explosive finale to season two on Sunday
Here’s the first look at some key scenes from this Sunday’s explosive finale to Kin on RTÉ1
Here’s the first look at some key scenes from this Sunday’s explosive finale to Kin on RTÉ1.
These new images show Birdie (Maria Doyle Kennedy) pay a visit to a family member of Kem's girlfriend, what could she be asking for?
Elsewhere, Anthony's botched escape from shooting Glen Wright, during which they knocked someone down, comes with serious consequences, not least when he and the getaway driver return to face the music with Bren…
Formidable Nuray Batuk (Öykü Karayel) is back in Dublin following the death of her father, and more than keen to establish herself as the rightful head of her Turkish clan, against the opinion of her cousin Hamza (Kenan Ece).
And distraught Viking (Sam Keeley) wants nothing more than to win back Nikita (Yasmin Seky).
The conflict is put into overdrive as Michael and Jimmy find common ground. Amanda proposes an unexpected partnership for mutual survival.
Anthony and Nikita try to come to terms with the consequences of their actions.
After seven explosive episodes and 1.4 million and counting streams on RTÉ Player so far, the finale of KIN series 2 hits screens this Sunday on RTÉ One / RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.
Today's Headlines
Humane gift | Irish company’s pick-up truck photographed on the battlefield in Ukraine
SPOILERS | First look: Kin set for explosive finale to season two on Sunday
LAST ORDERS | Disgraced beer barons who raked in fortune selling stolen kegs to Eastern Europe avoid jail
'inevitable' | Man caught with cocaine on same day he trashed Airbnb and attacked owners told he faces jail
Cowardly thug | Serial woman beater jailed for 32 months following serious three-day assault on partner
shifting gear | Michael Healy Rae says teens are taught more about sex than learning how to drive
'unjustifiable' | IT worker avoids conviction after punching woman in jaw in ‘trivial’ pub argument
Charges | Jurgen Klopp lifts the lid on fiery exchange with referee Paul Tierney, denying that he lied
LATEST | State appeals ruling on three adults accused of identifying Ana Kriegel’s killers online
Guilty plea | Kilkenny man (29) who raped girl (13) said he ‘honestly did not know’ her age