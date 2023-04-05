First look at new episode of KIN as Bren continues to force Amanda out of the family

The gritty crime drama is hotting up as the Kinsella’s try to hold on to power

Irish singer Loah appears on this Sunday's episode of KIN

On screen thug Viking pays his pal Kem a visit this week as Bren’s campaign of terror continues on RTE’s hit drama KIN.

As these exclusive pics show, the wild man of the Kinsella family catches up with Kem in Sunday’s episode but will it mean the end for the new dad?

In the hotly-anticipated fourth instalment fans will watch on as Bren continues to undermine Amanda’s power as the Gardai focus their attention on her operations.

An insider told SundayWorld.com “She [Amanda] is really feeling the pressure and also discovers the personal and professional betrayals being conducted against her.”

Her lawyer Lauren Bridges (played by singer Loah) informs her criminal client that the guards are closing in.

Elsewhere, Michael’s trip to pick up meds from a local pharmacy proves interesting as he clear;ly hits it off with the Molly (played by Danielle Galligan) behind the counter.

Michael and Molly hit it off

Both of the first and second episodes of this season have pulled in over half a million viewers on TV and the opening season has been streamed 550,000 times on the RTÉ Player since March 12th.

Episode 4 goes out on RTE One this Sunday at 9.30pm