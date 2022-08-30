Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new series
Fiona O’Carroll has confirmed that a brand-new series of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air next year.
The beloved RTÉ and BBC sitcom, created by and starring Fiona’s father Brendan O'Carroll, ran for three seasons between 2011 and 2013but the franchise has been kept alive with live tours, holiday specials, a movie, and a musical.
And for the first time in almost a decade, the show will return as a mini-series next year while two new Christmas specials are also on the cards.
Fiona (41), who plays Maria Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys, told the RTÉ Guide: “In October we'll be filming Mrs Brown: two Christmas specials and the first of a mini-series of four episodes, the other three early next year.
"We've the live show in November at the SSE Arena in Belfast and 3Arena in Dublin. And we're planning more theatre dates for next year."
The Mrs Brown's Boys comeback was originally supposed to happen this year, but production was delayed due to Covid restrictions and scheduling issues.
Fiona previously spoke about the difficulties the team faced while trying to get the ball rolling on the new series.
Speaking on Ireland AM earlier this year, she explained: "Well, you know what this industry is like. There is lots of talk and lots of talk and until it is happening you will never really know. Yes, there is talk.
Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O'Carroll wants to marry girlfriend 'to beat tax man'
Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll shows off incredible weight loss results
Brendan O'Carroll and Tyler Perry say people need to 'lighten up' after racism claims
"We were supposed to be doing a mini series this year but, unfortunately, due to various different reasons it didn't happen.
"So, there is talk of it happening next year, a possible mini series. It is not just down to us, it is down to studio time, it is down to crew and it is down to cast.
"It is not just down to us, it is down to studio time, it is down to crew and it is down to cast.
"With Covid, it was a massively turbulent time and there is huge backlog and all artists and productions are fighting for time and space.
"It is hard to get that time to make stuff and get a slot. Yes, there is talk but whether it happens, I don't know."
Today's Headlines
horror ordeal | Well-known criminal and pal arrested after women assaulted and robbed on Kildare night out
emergency response | Two dead (80s) and third injured after horror multi-vehicle crash in Cork
Oh Boy | Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new series
'Whirl of Culture' | Dublin city centre location listed among “coolest streets in the world”
suspended | Injunction granted against Westmeath teacher who refused to address trans pupil as 'they’
Bri Love You | Kerry Katona says Brian McFadden proposed after 3 weeks because she was so ‘good in bed’
'Deepest Sympathies' | Boxer Barry McGuigan leads tributes to GAA star who died after 6-week cancer battle
swimming tragedy | Enagh Lough drowning victims named as priest tells of families’ devastation
brought to justice | Man who spent years on the run in Ireland after US death crash is jailed for 11 years
major blow | Cocaine worth €65 million en route from South America seized at Dutch port