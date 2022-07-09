Filming for season two of RTE’s hit gangland series Kin gets underway

Season two and three are to be filmed back to back

The filming for the second season of RTE’s hit gangland series Kin has begun.

Production for the upcoming season got underway in Dublin after it was confirmed earlier this year that The Kinsella family would return to TV once again.

“The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin but killing Eamon Cunningham having created as many problems as it solved,” a spokesperson for BRON Studios said.

“They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there were unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust, and resentment.

“But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within- in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity, the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.”

Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Sam Keeley and Emmett J. Scanlan are all set to return to the thrilling crime drama.

The programme is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures in association with RTÉ.

Peter McKenna will return as showrunner with Felix Thompson, Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor and Kate Dolan as directors.

Read more From Dallas to Edgeworthstown – Bobby Ewing turns up in Longford Café

In June, Sunday World revealed that Kin has been given the green light for a third season.

The show is set to reach a global audience as streaming rights were snapped up by American streaming giant AMC+.

Season one of the gritty crime show has an average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player, making it the most successful drama in Ireland last year.