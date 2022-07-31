Father of Irish Love Island finalist Dami says his son ‘would make a great dad’

“We can’t wait to meet them both”, he said of Dami and new girlfriend Indiyah.

THE father of Irish Love Island finalist Dami Hope has told the Sunday World that he believes his son will himself make a great dad one day.

Dami’s nurturing side came out this week when he and his screen partner Indiyah Polack won the baby task competition on the hit show.

As the 26-year-old Wexford hunk gears up for tomorrow’s final, his father Babajide reveals his son would be a perfect dad as he used to thrive when he was younger looking after his kid siblings.

“He’s used to it, because when he was growing up in the house he used to babysit and change nappies with the younger ones,” he says.

“When the youngest, Amanda, was very small and he was about 10-years old – he used to always love carrying her around and being protective of her.

“He always helps and protects the younger ones, in everything they do.”

Babajide, who is originally from Nigeria and lives in New Ross, Co. Wexford, reveals he and most of his family are in Dubai this weekend and will watch the final from the Arab state.

“We are having a family holiday, we do this every year in August to celebrate our anniversary,” he explains. “The last two girls have come with us. We go to different places every year, bar the last couple because of the pandemic.”

Dami’s family cheering him on from their home in Wexford

As well as father Babajide, a council worker, Dami’s family includes mother Bukola, a carer, sister Abosede (29), who is a chef, sister and team leader Femi (24), college engineering student David (21), college law student Cynthia (19) and Junior Cert student Amanda (16).

Babajide also says Dami will have family support at the final as sister Femi and first cousin Alicia have flown to Majorca to cheer him on and greet him when he leaves the villa.

“Everyone is excited about it and we can’t wait to see it,” beams Babajide.

“He has done us proud and everyone in Wexford is talking about it,” he says. “Ireland always supports him and we’re delighted about that.”

He is also full of praise for Indiyah and says he can’t wait to meet her in person.

“She’s a lovely girl and very humble, from what we’re seeing on national TV,” he says. “We can’t wait to meet them both.”

Dami’s sister Cynthia previously told us how much she thinks Indiyah is suited to her brother.

“She is absolutely beautiful. I just thought they were perfect together. Their personality was the same. I liked her as person. She is very open and honest as well, ”she raved.

Dami was born in Nigeria as Adedamola Adegbefan and moved with his family to Ireland at the age of five in 2021, where he was raised in New Ross.

He moved to Dublin around 2016 when he got a job as a microbiologist, after studying Bioscience with Biopharmaceuticals in Carlow. He lives in Adamstown in the capital .

Besides Dami and Indiyah, the others finalist couples left on the eighth series of Love Island are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

There are normally four couples in the final with all other remaining couples apart from Dami and Indiyah at risk of being dumped tonight.

Dami and Indiyah, affectionately referred to as Damiyah, secured their place in Monday’s finale after they were not chosen when each couple was asked to vote for who they felt was the least compatible couple.

The finale will take place on Monday night with Laura Whitmore presenting live from the villa, while the winning couple will secure a £50k cash prize.

Meanwhile, Anne Doyle and James Kavanagh are also backing Dami to win the show.

The wacky duo – who have become unlikely entertainment industry friends – have been doing voiceover promo ads for Now TV before and after segments of Love Island are shown on the telly.

Anne has extra reason to cheer on Dami as like the finalist she, too, is from Co. Wexford.

But the former RTÉ newsreader laughed when asked if she is a regular viewer of the dating show.

“You know what, I will leave that for you to guess,” she laughs.

She then wished Dami luck in the final, exclaiming “Up the yellowbellies!.”

Her Tik Tok pal James, who has 160,000 Instagram followers, admits he’s a keen viewer and predicts microbiologist Dami will “earn a lot of money” when he leaves the island.

“I love Dami and I know he has gotten in trouble with people over the past while, but I think he’s hilarious and funny, so he’s a bit of a favourite with me,” he said.

“As for the girls, I like Ekin-Su a lot. Her and Dami are my two favourite and I think they have potential to have good careers after this, because they are very entertaining and they seem to be very loved, so they are my two favourites.”

He believes Dami and Indiyah will remain a couple long after the show. “Their love has shot up and I think there is potential for them to carry the love over into real life, because you can never tell if they’re just doing it for the cameras of whatever, but I actually do see a spark there.”