Fans ‘in shock’ after learning of Kerry Katona’s romance with Emily In Paris star

Lucien Laviscount (30) dated the former Atomic Kitten star after they both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.

Fans have been left “speechless” after learning that an Emily In Paris star once dated Kerry Katona.

Lucien Laviscount (30), who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix series and previously starred in teen drama Grange Hill and BBC One’s Waterloo Road, has a few famous exes but viewers “can’t get over the fact” that he had a past relationship with the former Atomic Kitten star (42).

The pair met on the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, where they began their brief romance when Lucien was just 19 while Kerry was 31.

Can’t get over the fact Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount from #EmilyInParis used to date pic.twitter.com/rC3I7HzEQP — Samantha Bartlett (@sammyloubelle) January 2, 2023

Following their stint on the show, the couple posed for the cover of OK! Magazine and confessed that they hoped to be “together forever” in a tell-all interview.

Speaking to the publication about their time in the Big Brother house, Kerry admitted: “There was a lot of sexual tension, definitely. If the cameras hadn’t been there, God knows what would have happened.”

She then added that she wanted to marry Lucien as she said: “Lucien is very giving. He’s one of these guys who would give you a kiss and a cuddle, a cup of tea, put petals in the bath – the small things I’d want in a husband.”

Lucien even insisted that their 12-year age gap didn’t bother him as he has a “thing for older women”.

“She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all,” the actor said at the time.

But their relationship eventually fizzled out, with Kerry later describing the Burnley native as a “little kid”.

Lucien and Kerry’s romance was brought to light again this week following the release of Emily In Paris season three when a Twitter user tweeted a photo of the OK! Magazine cover and wrote: “Can’t get over the fact Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount from #EmilyInParis used to date”.

And in a TikTok, creator @olivialilymarks made a video about their former fling and said: “I’m actually speechless. Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily In Paris, dated Kerry Katona. Please tell me I’m not the only person who didn’t know this.”

Commenting on the viral clip, one person wrote: “Jaw is on the floor.”

And another said: “I am in shock.”

Lucien has also sparked romance rumours with Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who he was spotted with in 2012, and Jesy Nelson, who he spent a night out with in 2021.