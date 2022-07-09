Family of Love Island star Jacques O’Neill share his ADHD diagnosis

He has come under fire for his actions during Casa Amor

The family of Love Island star Jacques O’Neill have shared that the 23-year-old was diagnosed with ADHD when he was a child.

Taking to Instagram, they called for viewers to be kinder to him.

“Jacques was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9 years old,” the post began.

“By no means is this a get-out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times.

“He is an amazing person who I’m proud to call my friend/little brother.”

“All the hate thrown towards Jacques doesn’t go to him directly….It comes to his loved ones who have always supported him and not just whilst he is on Love Island,” the post continued.

“Love Island, although real. Is still a show where the producers do have control and we see 45minutes out of the 1440 in 24 hours.

“Please be kind.”

According to the NHS, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) “is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse”.

It comes after the rugby player came under fire in the villa and the outside world for his behaviour during the show’s Casa Amor challenge.

During the week-long challenge, which saw 6 new girls move into the villa, Jaques kissed both Mollie Salmon and Cheyenne Kerr.

He also shared a bed with Cheyenne and it seemed as though he would recouple with her at the end of the challenge.

However, he decided to stick with Paige Thorne, who he was coupled up with prior to Casa Amor.

Jaques was slammed online for how he treated Paige with many branding his behaviour as “toxic”.

“Jacques is toxic, he's so manipulative it's disgusting. The type of guy to completely fuck over a girl and make everyone feel sorry for him after doing so. Ugly #LoveIsland,” one person shared on Twitter.

Another said: “I reckon Jacques is the most hated man in Britain atm which says a lot since we are literally in a political war with our prime minister #LoveIsland”