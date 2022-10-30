Fair City star Seamus Power reveals he’s leaving acting to become psychiatric nurse

‘I’m in my fourth and final year now studying psychiatric nursing in the South East Technological University in Waterford’

Fair City actor Seamus Power reveals he is set to give up acting and become a full-time psychiatric nurse.

Viewers of the hit RTÉ soap were left stunned this week when Seamus’s character Dermot Fahy confessed he was the killer of Cian Howley (played by Adam Weafer) in the biggest whodunnit mystery in the series in recent years.

Seamus reveals that Dermot is now set to go on the run and the character, who only recently made a reappearance after a five-year absence, is unlikely to return.

“I’m in my fourth and final year now studying psychiatric nursing in the South East Technological University in Waterford,” Seamus (57) tells the Sunday World.

“It kind of suits me in a way the storyline has gone that I’m not kind of regularly in Fair City at the moment.”

Seamus thrives in his new vocation. “Its very interesting and I’ve really enjoyed the four years,” he explains. “There are so many different areas you can work in and mental health is such a buzz word nowadays and such a big thing.

“The plan now is I want to go and explore nursing. I wouldn’t close off any avenues, but that’s where my interest is. There is a desperate need for it, there’s a need for them.”

Dermot, who is originally from Waterford city, lives in Duncannon, Co. Wexford, with his wife Sharon and their two sons, Sean (17) and Luke (11).

Seamus says while his character hasn’t been killed off, fans shouldn’t expect to see him any time soon.

“I don’t think I will be back in the foreseeable future. It was a good story, I really enjoyed doing it and I got to work with some characters I hadn’t worked with before because they weren’t in the show five years ago when I [initially] finished up on Fair City.”