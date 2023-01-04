Explosive one-to-one interview with Prince Harry to air exclusively on Virgin Media this Sunday

The Duke of Sussex sits down for a revealing chat ahead of the release of his autobiography next Tuesday

Ahead of his highly-anticipated autobiography being released next Tuesday, Prince Harry has recorded a 90-minute one-on-one interview and Virgin Media has secured the Irish rights to it.

Simply known as Harry: The Interview, the revealing chat with see the Duke of Sussex go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

Following on from his recent Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ the feature-length programme, will be broadcast less than 48 hours before Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’ is published on January 10.

The tell-all book that looks set to rock the new king and his family

In a promotional clip released today Prince Harry has said the royal family showed “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” with him and his wife Meghan Markle.

In the short video released Harry tells presenter Tom Bradby that it “didn't have to be this way”, and that he wants “a family, not an institution”.

ITV confirmed it has recorded a long interview with Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 to start a new life in North America with his wife Meghan Markle.

Sunday’s show follows the success of the 6-part tell-all Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke of the fallout from their decision to step down as working royals.

Sunday's interview looks set to be the most explosive yet

Harry has also spoken to CBS’s 60 minutes, claiming he was the target of leaks to the press after conversations with members of the royal family about starting his new life overseas.

He told Anderson Cooper: “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

The duke suggests the family motto of “never complain, never explain” when dealing with the media is hollow, given that complaints were effectively made through passing stories to the press.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story.

“At the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment - the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

This is the first time either of the Sussexes have subjected themselves to a thorough journalistic interview since their dramatic departure from the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan took aim at the British press, claiming “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, forcing them to play "whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.

Meanwhile Meghan also claimed she “wasn't allowed” by the palace to seek help over her suicidal thoughts due to concerns over “how that would look for the institution”.

Harry and Meghan went unchallenged by their pal Oprah Winfrey last year

During their interview last year with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, who is mixed race, also claimed an unnamed royal family member raised “concerns” over the darkness of Archie's skin when he was born.

