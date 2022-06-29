Exclusive pictures that prove Kin’s Frank Kinsella survives overdose

Hundreds of thousands of viewers saw Frank go off the rails, after surviving a botched hit when an assassin mistook his driver for the crime kingpin and shot and killed him instead.

This is the picture that proves gangland boss Frank Kinsella survived a drug overdose during the gripping finale of season one of RTÉ crime series Kin.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers saw Frank go off the rails, after surviving a botched hit when an assassin mistook his driver for the crime kingpin and shot and killed him instead.

But our exclusive picture from filming of the new season shows actor Aidan Gillen – who plays Frank – jumping into a people carrier taxi.

Also later getting into the same taxi are fellow stars Emmet J Scanlan (who plays Frank’s nephew Jimmy) and Marian Doyle Kennedy (Frank’s sister Birdy Goggins).

Our snaps were taken at the mansion which houses Jimmy and Amanda Kinsella, which in real life is situated on a road adjacent to the Aviva stadium on the south side of Dublin.

Gillen sports glasses and wears a grey suit and light green shirt as he gets into a vehicle with Scanlan and Doyle Kennedy.

Also pictured at the house in a different scene was Sam Keeley, who plays Frank’s son Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella, and whose character was seen having a meltdown in prison when he violently rammed his bloodied head against a cell door.

Frank’s arrival on the scene is sure to complicate his daughter-in-law Amanda Kinsella’s attempts at being gang supremo – it was she who was the mastermind behind the assassination in the last episode of the first series of rival crime boss Eamon Cunningham.

Fans also saw how father-of-one Frank leads a double life, as he has gay liaisons – one of which was an online hook-up with a young man which turned out to be a trap and led to his driver being gunned down by mistake.

The Sunday World previously revealed how two series of Kin are being shot back to back this Summer, with season two set to air in the autumn and the third series next year.

Kin proved to be the top favourite among all TV dramas in 2021 on RTÉ1, with 687,000 viewers watching on RTÉ1 and a phenomenal 2.5 million streams on the RTÉ Player.

The opening episode of the hit series – which has been sold worldwide – was the most watched programme on the RTÉ Player across 2021, with over 515,000 streams alone.

Kin has been the biggest crime drama for RTÉ since the station aired the hugely successful Love/Hate, which spanned over five seasons and topped one million viewers for is series conclusion, which saw Nidge being killed.

Aidan Gillen also starred in the first series of Love/Hate, playing crime boss John Boy Power.