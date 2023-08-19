Ex-Shels footballer drops bombshell as he arrives on Love Island USA

Scott’s sudden appearance in the US comes despite rumours that he and Catherine had rekindled their romance during Love Island: The Reunion

Love Island star Scott van-der-Sluis has dropped a bombshell by suddenly appearing on the US version of the show just weeks after leaving the UK villa.

The ex-Shelbourne footballer had joined 10th series of the ITV2 reality show, in the second week before departing on Day 52.

The 22-year-old Welshman also enjoyed a romance with Catherine Agbaje before a shock twist during Casa Amor saw her sudden departure.

Scott then entered a friendship couple with Abi Moores.

Despite rumours of a reunion with Catherine following the conclusion of the series, Scott has now joined the US version of the show where he announced he is looking for love.

Scott's page shared the promotional photo of him posing in front of the Love Island USA backdrop. The caption added: "So Scott didn’t lie about going to LA, he just went to Fiji straight after…”

In a pre-recorded snippet that was released as a teaser clip, Scott is seen introducing himself, saying: "I'm Scott, I'm 22, and I'm from Wales in the UK. I was in Love Island UK. I didn't find love, so I thought, 'Why not take it international?'"

Kassy Castillo, who appears to be his first date received a text with an instruction to meet for a date. She immediately recognised Scott from the UK series, remarking: "Wait, stop. You're from the UK one?!"

Love Island USA tweeted the clip with the caption: "Blow-ups, ballers and a surprise Bombshell!"

Scott’s sudden appearance in the US comes despite rumours that he and Catherine had rekindled their romance during Love Island: The Reunion.

Scott had even hinted at a possible relationship with Catherine, and said: "Never say never. Obviously, we care for each other and we're really good friends."

The pair had a messy stint in the villa this summer, with things turning sour after Catherine returned from Casa Amor with another man in tow – leaving Scott single and vulnerable.

Catherine was slammed for recoupling with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, and the pair were dumped from the villa shortly afterwards by public vote.

But just days after exiting Love Island, Catherine and Elom were said to have gone their separate ways, with insiders claiming their romance was “over before it even really started”.

Fans then began calling on Catherine and Scott to rekindle their romance – while Elom had even given them both his "blessing".

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted looking pretty cosy at the Love Island reunion show as they sat next to each other and were grilled on their relationship.

When Sam Thompson asked where the duo stood with one another, Catherine replied: "We talk, like we’re on good terms”.

And the Welsh footballer added: "We’re in a good place with it. We were friends before Catherine left the villa."

They also admitted to messaging each other privately on Instagram.

Later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Scott's face lit up when Catherine tuned into one of his Instagram Lives.

"Hey guys", she wrote in the comments section, which immediately caused Scott to crack a big smile.

One fan took to Twitter shortly after the interaction and wrote: "Scott’s reaction when Catherine joined the live", alongside a string of crying face emojis.

Another agreed: "He’s so in love with her".

Some fans even took to Twitter recently to share that Scott reportedly saved a romantic TikTok fan edit of the pair together, while Catherine admitted that they both send each other any edits that they see during a TikTok Live.

Speaking about his time in the villa, Scott addressed accusations by his fellow islanders that he had been game-playing and not holding genuine feelings for Catherine.

"At the time, I was annoyed about it because I don't mind people having opinions, I just hate people having opinions and speaking behind your back about it," he said.

"So that's why I brought everyone around the fire pit, because, I said, 'If you've got anything to say, say it now', but obviously, a lot of people then didn't say anything."