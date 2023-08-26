Ex-Shelbourne footballer thanks fans as he is dumped from Love Island USA after one week

During his one-week stint, Scott managed to strike up a romance with Johnnie Olivia

Scott posted this picture on Instagram as he thanked his fans

Ex-Shelbourne footballer Scott van-der-Sluis thanked fans following his “wild summer” after he was dumped from Love Island USA after just one week.

The former goalkeeper, who appeared on the UK edition of the show this summer, made headlines when he signed up for Love Island a second time around.

Just weeks after he wrapped filming on the ITV2 show, Scott stunned viewers by suddenly appearing at the Love Island USA villa in Fiji.

During his one-week stint, Scott managed to strike up a romance with Johnnie Olivia but the couple were dumped from the show in a public vote.

Scott described his time in the villa as “short, sweet, but worthwhile”.

“I’m excited to see how the connection with this one goes. I like being around her,” he said about Johnnie.

She added that she “came in here to find a person – my person, and I feel like I made such a great connection. We’ll see where it goes.”

Taking to Instagram, Scott shared a picture of him eating a birthday cake alongside a caption reading: “Just a few pics of a boy from north wales on holiday.

“Been a wild summer so far, thanks to all those who’ve supported.”

The 22-year-old had proved a controversial contestant as he was branded a “game player” by fans who wondered whether he knew about his stint on Love Island USA while still filming the UK version.

A spokesperson for Scott has confirmed he was asked to appear on the US version just days after he was dumped from the UK villa.

During a Q&A on Scott’s Instagram, they wrote: “There’s been a lot of rumours circulating, but Scott got asked a few days after leaving the UK villa and had to make a decision within 24 hours so by the time of the re-union it was signed, sealed and all other islanders were aware and supportive of his decision.”

Scott also received backlash from fans following his brief romance with Irish contestant Catherine on Love Island UK this summer.

They had appeared to reconcile after leaving the villa, but Scott put an end to rumours by joining the US contestants in Fiji wher he told viewers he was still on the hunt for love.

The ex-Shelbourne footballer had joined 10th series of the ITV2 reality show, in the second week before departing on Day 52.

The 22-year-old Welshman also enjoyed a romance with Catherine, before a shock twist during Casa Amor saw her sudden departure.

Scott then entered a friendship couple with Abi Moores.

Scott’s sudden appearance in the US came despite rumours that he and Catherine had rekindled their romance during Love Island: The Reunion.

Scott had even hinted at a possible relationship with Catherine, and said: "Never say never. Obviously, we care for each other and we're really good friends."

The pair had a messy stint in the villa this summer, with things turning sour after Catherine returned from Casa Amor with another man in tow – leaving Scott single and vulnerable.

Catherine was slammed for recoupling with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, and the pair were dumped from the villa shortly afterwards by public vote.

But just days after exiting Love Island, Catherine and Elom were said to have gone their separate ways, with insiders claiming their romance was “over before it even really started”.

Fans then began calling on Catherine and Scott to rekindle their romance – while Elom had even given them both his "blessing".

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted looking pretty cosy at the Love Island reunion show as they sat next to each other and were grilled on their relationship.

When Sam Thompson asked where the duo stood with one another, Catherine replied: "We talk, like we’re on good terms”.

And the Welsh footballer added: "We’re in a good place with it. We were friends before Catherine left the villa."

They also admitted to messaging each other privately on Instagram.

Later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Scott's face lit up when Catherine tuned into one of his Instagram Lives.

"Hey guys", she wrote in the comments section, which immediately caused Scott to crack a big smile.

One fan took to Twitter shortly after the interaction and wrote: "Scott’s reaction when Catherine joined the live", alongside a string of crying face emojis.

Another agreed: "He’s so in love with her".

Some fans even took to Twitter recently to share that Scott reportedly saved a romantic TikTok fan edit of the pair together, while Catherine admitted that they both send each other any edits that they see during a TikTok Live.

Speaking about his time in the villa, Scott addressed accusations by his fellow islanders that he had been game-playing and not holding genuine feelings for Catherine.

"At the time, I was annoyed about it because I don't mind people having opinions, I just hate people having opinions and speaking behind your back about it," he said.

"So that's why I brought everyone around the fire pit, because, I said, 'If you've got anything to say, say it now', but obviously, a lot of people then didn't say anything."