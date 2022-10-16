Eric Donovan offers support to boxer Gabriel Dossen after drugs conviction

Galway man Dossen had been arrested in March last year and charged with possession of cannabis worth €1.072 with intent to supply.

Ultimate Hell Week TV star and reformed boxer Eric Donovan has offered words of comfort to fellow European champion Gabriel Dossen who this week got a suspended sentence for drug dealing.

Kildare man Eric – who has made it to the final of RTÉ’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals – was forced to go to a rehab clinic in 2012 to seek help for drug and drink addiction.

The 37-year-old thankfully managed to get his life back on track and is now a teetotaller.

And last month, having turned professional, the Athy native won the EU super-featherweight title with a victory over Frenchman Khalil El Hadri at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

The Sunday World previously reported how Galway man Dossen had been arrested in March last year and charged with possession of cannabis worth €1.072 with intent to supply.

Boxer Gabriel Dossen received a suspended jail sentence — © SPORTSFILE

On Wednesday, he was given a six-month suspended jail sentence for the offence.

It also emerged that this was the latest in a series of drug offences committed by the talented fighter over the past 18 months.

Last February, Dossen (22) was also convicted of possession of drugs and received a 150-hour community service order in lieu of a five-month prison term for a drug-dealing offence on the same date.

Dossen made headlines in May of this year when he won Ireland’s only boxing gold medal at the European championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

His solicitor said the offences occurred before his gold medal win and he’s since been trying to put his life in order and had completed the ‘Prime for Life’ course “off his own bat” and had clean toxicology results.

And ahead of his appearance on Wednesday’s final of ‘Ultimate Hell Week’, former Irish amateur star Eric Donovan confirms his heart goes out to Dossen.

“He’s an incredible talent and a really good prospect for Olympic medals in the future for Ireland,” he says.

“Ireland is a very difficult place, because there are a lot of problems in this country, drug problems, anti-social behaviour, criminality – all that kind of stuff – and it’s very easy for somebody to fall through the cracks and slip into the wrong crowd or go down the wrong avenue. I know how simple it can all be.

“But we should always give people a chance to redeem themselves and turn it around, because I think that’s very important. If we can do that you can steer someone, make an intervention and help somebody to try and get out of that mess,” said Donovan.

Eric reveals how he has met lots of people while in his own journey who’ve made mistakes and changed for the better.

“He’s a young kid, a load of promise, who has made a mistake. He has paid the price. Let him get back on track. It’s a tough lesson for him, but the best lessons in life are always the roughest and hardest,” he points out.

Eric, whose wife Laura is expecting their first baby this week, and who has two sons from a previous relationship, recalls how he himself had his own problems when he was younger.

“I was destined for the London Olympic Games, but my addictions and emotional and mental health problems were far more powerful than any of my dreams or wishes or desires,” he recalls.

“Self-sabotage was a big thing for me. In 2012 I managed to ask for help and was able to get to the bottom of my problems. I was able to get a lot of support and a lot of help, but you’re always working with it.”

On a few occasions he considered taking his own life.

“I didn’t feel I had a purpose in life,” he says.

“I was the outstanding boxer from a child right up – multiple champion. Put me in a ring and I felt right at home.

“Put me in against anybody and I could navigate my way through any fight. It’s outside where I struggled with emotional and mental health problems.

"Once I got to work on it through therapists and other people who helped me along the way, I realised there are far more holistic approaches than the self-destructive ones I had been using.

“I’m now in total recovery. I live a teetotal life and I’m very happy.

Viewers of Hell Week were full of praise for Eric, who is in the final four, having battled shin splints to trek over 21kms over three peaks while carrying 50lbs in his backpack.

“Honestly, it’s one of the greatest achievements I’ve done, one of the greatest feats I’ve ever been involved in,” he says. “That single task alone. I did not know how I was going to do it, but I just said to the doctor ‘please give me a chance’.

“I could barely walk. Every step was excruciating pain. The doctor diagnosed me with severe stress factors in both legs, which are shin splints.

“I said, ‘I’d really love to have a shot, is there anything we can do’. So, he taped up both my legs. So, the way I was walking, my ankles didn’t have that rotational movement, I was just walking as if my ankles were held together in a splint style, there was no give, which was very sore. He gave me a couple of painkillers at the start and I needed a couple more when I got through the event. I couldn’t believe it when I got to the end of it, I was so so happy”

He said he did not care if he got to the final as long as he made it to the end.

“I have this resilience, a deep down refusal to quit,” he notes. “A burning desire to succeed and that probably just comes from my life experiences. I really feel like I’ve been in hell myself through addiction and everything, and I have to use all the battles and setbacks I’ve had, to help me get through it.”