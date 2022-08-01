Ekin-Su and Davide win Love Island as Dami and Indiyah come third

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope secured third place, with Dami telling Laura Whitmore the experience of being on Love Island felt "like a movie".

Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned winners of Love Island 2022 beating Gemma and Luca into second place.

The live final saw four couples – Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope – compete for the title and the £50,000 prize.

Irish contestant Dami - a 26-year-old microbiologist from Dublin – and Indiyah finished third.

Dami told host Laura Whitmore the experience of being on Love Island felt “like a movie”.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth place.

Speaking to Whitmore, Andrew said: “My goal was never to make it to the final, it was to find a girl like Tasha.”

Tasha said the “next step” in their relationship would be moving in together in London.

Before the winners were crowned, the boys donned tuxedos for a summer ball and waited for their partners to make an entrance.

Luca told Gemma “You look unreal” as she walked onto the terrace while Ekin-Su’s arrival in a satin pink ball gown prompted her Italian partner Davide to exclaim that she looked “beautiful”.

The couples then took turns reading their declarations of love to each other.

Dami had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah while during Gemma’s vow to Luca she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Ekin-Su admitted it had been “one hell of a ride” with Davide but added: “They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were we” before saying they were “soul mates”.

Whitmore welcomed viewers to the live final of the 2022 series and confirmed the winning couple will not have to choose whether to split or steal the prize money of £50,000, as in previous years.

She said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore. But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

The “voice” of Love Island Iain Stirling has said it is “bittersweet” as the eighth series comes to an end tonight.

The 34-year-old Scottish comedian and TV star, who is married to Whitmore, has narrated the ITV2 show since 2015. Whitmore has hosted it since 2020.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I think it is bittersweet from contestant up to, you know, executive producer and everyone in-between, it is that thing of it’s two months, it’s every day. We’ve had such a nice time. We’re all probably ready to go home.

“But we’re very excited for the final and also there’s that horrible feeling of then it’s over? And what do you do? What do you do with your evenings?”