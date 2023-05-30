Eamonn Holmes says ‘life’s tough’ for young man at centre of Phillip Schofield affair

The former This Morning host dropped more bombshell claims about his former colleague's fling with a much younger man on GB News last night

Eamonn Holmes has revealed how his wife Ruth Langsford is “still in touch” with the young man at the centre of the This Morning affair scandal with former host Phillip Schofield and that “life's tough” for him.

The former This Morning host dropped more bombshell claims about his former colleague's fling with a much younger man on GB News last night, who he described as a “lovely fella”.

Speaking about the young man, Holmes said: “Ruth and I particularly looked after him, he never once talked to us about any relationship, but we knew he was in a bad way and he was in a bad way, fragilely.

Schofield and Holmes

“There’s an incredible duty of care that needs to go towards that young man.”

When Dan Wootton asked, “Are you still in touch with the young colleague? And is he doing okay?” Holmes responded: “I'm not, Ruth is. I think life's tough for him.

Asked about Schofield's suggestion of a vendetta against him, Holmes said: “My response is he's either deluded or he's lying, and he has admitted he tells lies and he tells a lot of lies.

“And in life, I've always had this belief that a lie unchallenged becomes the truth. So, although I don't want to stand up to Schofield constantly pointing out where he's lying, I feel I have to.

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield

Ahead of the interview, Holmes had tweeted: “A lie unchallenged becomes the truth. Not on my watch it doesn't Pip.

This latest revelation was followed by Schofield’s message this morning that a “handful of people” with “persistently loud voices” had a grudge against him.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, the 61-year-old presenter said: “Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know it, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard, working people.”

in 2019, the pair fell out after Holmes' wife Ruth Langsford filed an official complaint against Schofield after she was cut off mid-air by the presenter as she was explaining what was coming up on her mini section of This Morning.

Schofield said: “Guys, we're going to have to jump in there and stop you I'm afraid because we're a bit tight for time at this end. Thank you, Ruth.”

A clearly unimpressed Langsford responded: “Well, I only had about two more words to say,” and looked away from the camera.

In February 2022, Holmes told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine that his wife was one of many people within the television industry that had been “snubbed” by the presenter.

ITV has continued to insist that it carried out an investigation in 2020, after rumours of Schofield's affair with a younger male employee began to circulate.