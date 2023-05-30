Eamonn Holmes accuses ITV of ‘cover up’ in bombshell interview amid Phillip Schofield scandal

“Those is authority had to know, had to know, what was going on”

Eamonn Holmes has sat down for a tell all interview in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal which has rocked ITV.

The Belfast-born presenter and former This Morning host joined Dan Wootton on GB News for an exclusive programme which aired on Monday night.

"It’s a total cover up,” Eamonn claimed.

“Those is authority had to know, had to know, what was going on.

"They thought they dodged a bullet with this which they do and they do constantly because with Schofield talking about those who speak out against him, namely me, Amanda Holden and you [Dan Wootton], you'll be included in the toxicity that goes on… Dr Ranj [Singh] of course as well.

"And you simply sit there and think 'no mate, you've had it all your way for too long’."

Speaking in the programme called ‘Schofield: The Real Story’ Eamonn made a series of bombshell claims and accused Phillip Schofield of "toxicity" amid the furore over the culture on ITV's flagship daytime programme.

"I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity," he said.

"But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you."

Schofield (61) resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

In a previous post on Instagram, Schofield hit back at his critics, saying that there was "no toxicity" on This Morning.

"I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice," he said.

Left to right, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Eamonn, who previously presented This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford, responded to the statement directly during the explosive interview.

"Holy God,” he said.

“What planet does this man live on.

"He created an atmosphere where people hated him.

"People would avoid him in the corridor – he didn’t look at anybody.

"He didn’t know anybody’s name.

"Holly [Willoughby] doesn’t know people’s names either.”

Eamonn said Holly should “follow closely out the door” as he predicted she will not return to the show as planned on June 5.

"I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch,” he said.

A number of former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the culture at the broadcaster since the resignation including former resident doctor.

Dr Ranj Singh clamed he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was "managed out" for whistleblowing.

ITV's managing director of media and entertainment refused to answer questions about Phillip Schofield after being pursued on the street by a GB News producer.

Ben Leo tracked down Kevin Lygo and asked him if there was a "cover-up" of Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague at the station and if he "protected" the former show host.

However Mr Lygo walked away saying: "We really have no more to say."

Phillip Schofield has not yet responded to the latest allegations.

In a statement released before Monday’s This Morning went on air he said: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this,” he posted on Instagram shortly before This Morning went on air with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on Monday.

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

In an extraordinary public spat, Eamonn has previously branded Schofield “delusional” and “a liar” warned Schofield that he was picking on the wrong person if he was seeking a fight.

Schofield previously admitted he had “lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family” over the affair.

His resignation came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

On Friday Eamonn made bombshell claims on his Twitter account on Friday night about senior individuals at ITV who he claimed “knew exactly what kind of man” Schofield was.

“Schofield has finally been caught out... but he’s not the only guilty party,” he wrote online.

“ITV knew what sort of man he was... and never once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

ITV has insisted this was not the case and said Schofield was quizzed about the relationship but had strenuously denied there was one.

Lawyers representing Schofield have confirmed he met the younger male in question when the boy was 15, but said the affair began after he started working at ITV.

The other man's lawyers have also said the affair started after their client joined the broadcaster.