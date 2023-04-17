Dublin homeless man ‘failed by state’ after being on streets since the age of 11

Martin was put into a shelter as a boy where a paedophile ring was in operation and has since been “abandoned” by the State

Psychotherapist Stella O’Malley has opened up about how she befriended and helped a homeless man who has been sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin for decades.

Stella shares her memories in a stark but humbling documentary on a year in the life of rough sleepers in the capital to be screened on RTÉ1 tomorrow night.

The author says Martin was put into a shelter as a boy where a paedophile ring was in operation and has since been “abandoned” by the State.

Martin, who is now in his 40s, was one of 16 children and times have been tough. He has been living on the streets since about the age of 11 and was recently the victim of an unprovoked attack.

Shane and Emma

“When I was 17 and Martin was 11 I was a street trader and I used to sell jewellery on lower Grafton street, illegal street trading,” smiles Stella.

“Then one day some of the homeless kids robbed my ring box and that was a real betrayal, because I liked them and that means that I’m selling rings for a fiver and they might have robbed about 30 rings, so it was a lot of money for me at the time.

“Then he ([Martin] retrieved it and gave it back to me. He said, ‘you’ve always been good to us and I didn’t think that was fair’. I said, ‘thank you’ and I think we fell in love. I think that was it, it was just such a lovely thing to do.”

Stella explains how she went on little excursions with Martin, including to Dalkey.

“I have watched Martin frankly being neglected by the State ever since,” she storms.

“That was when you [Martin] were 11 and he was homeless pretty much. In fairness, his mammy and daddy are really loving, really caring, beautiful people, I know them well. But they had 16 kids and when you have 16 kids it’s too hard and you need a hand — and I don’t think he got the hand he should have got.

“The State lifted him off the streets and put him into a place that wasn’t safe at all. I’m not saying anything happened to you [pointing to Martin], there was a paedophile ring in that place, and it was a disgrace that happened to the most vulnerable children in society, and that has repercussions.

“We have seen this a million times over. He ended up in troubles, lots of different kind of challenges like with addictions and things like that.”

She adds: “He got accommodation; he got some sort of support. I remember you saying to me ‘it’s kind of suicide or drugs — life is so depressing right now. I have nothing, I have just got myself, Mindy [Stella’s dog] and there’s just nothing’.”

Martin adds: “Where does that come from? That comes from poverty. You know about putting money into the health care service, into treatment centres, into helping people with drug problems and not just pushing us to the side, saying ‘they’re alright, they can sleep in their sleeping bags, they can sleep in their tents and they can tap on the side of the street with their cups. They are happy doing that and taking their drugs, they are alright’.

“When really that’s not the case. The case is I’m unhappy, I’m miserable. I want my life back; I want a better life. I want to get a job back, I want to get a flat back, I want to have a good life again and that’s the bottom line.”

Martin confirms he has had problems with drugs in the past but always tries to remain upbeat about his circumstances.

“I see the good in life. Even though I get attacked. I still try and think positive. I did have goals. I did have dreams. But the drugs got in the way, you know. The cursed drugs,” he reflects.

Stella O’Malley and Martin

Emma and Shane are a couple who have been living on the streets for several years.

“Feel like you’re going nowhere,” complains Emma. “ No motivation. I cry walking down the road, trying to figure out where I’m going to get the energy to get through the day.I don’t want to live in a tent anymore. There’s no shower, nowhere to go to the toilet. I’m embarrassed in case someone might notice me. I’m not looking after myself.”

Viewers will get to see Emma and Shane get wonderful news that a house has been found for them, and how they get to decorate it for Christmas.

“There’s hope. There is hope,” she declares.