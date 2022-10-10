Dublin dominatrix reveals she gets millionaires and celebs for spanking sessions

‘I would say the average Irish person would clutch the pearls a bit if they heard some of the names’

Millionaires, celebrities and famous sportspeople are among the clients of a leather-clad dominatrix who specialises in spanking and whipping.

Clarity Mills hosts private sessions in the home she shares with her husband in Dublin, as well as running parties which can involve fully clothed fetish events or naked sex orgies.

“It’s all walks of life and naturally there’s a few famous and rich people, millionaires, celebrities, famous athletes,” she tells the Sunday World.

“I would say the average Irish person would clutch the pearls a bit if they heard some of the names, but of course we don’t share names.

“I’ve been doing this long enough so I’m not surprised by anybody being into it – 20pc of the population of any country, even Muslim countries I’ve lived in, are into this lifestyle.”

While some of Clarity’s parties are open to everyone, she picks and chooses who she allows for private sessions.

“I’m very selective, so I meet them initially for coffee,” the Los Angeles-born sex educator tells the Sunday World about her private sessions at her pad in Dublin 8.

“I mostly work with couples nowadays, and also individuals who have some sort of sexual dysfunction, either as a result of sexual trauma or physical dysfunction like erectile dysfunction or vaginal issues, or people who are struggling with trauma around sexual assault and that sort of thing.

“I meet with them, talk about what their specific goals are and see if I can assist them and talk about the different types of things that I can do.

“There are certain personality dynamics and types that you can tell – if you like one type of activity because you saw it in a film or written in a book or saw it in porn or whatever.

“I can talk them through what the reality of that is and we do it with trial and error, and figure out what they can achieve. It’s not like just an act, it’s not like ‘I want to hurt you through spanking’, there’s a larger purpose to it.

"At the end of the day kink is a biohack [changing your body’s energy levels through stimulation].”

Clarity also own a technology company which deals with multinational businesses.

She moved to Ireland six years ago to help American companies move their IT operations from England to here due to Brexit.

While on a night out in a pub in Dublin she got talking to an Irishman.

“He’s a straight-up culchie, from Cork, full of ‘kid’ and ‘boy’,” she laughs.

“It came up organically in conversation ‘what do you do?’, ‘oh I’m into that too’. I said ‘I will show you where the rabbit hole goes’.”

They fell in love and married.

“I’m 38 and he’s in his late 40s,” she explains.

“It was more like an evolution, we started out as mates like all good relationships. I’m very out and proud about what I do, so my parents know, my family know, my business partners know about my lifestyle and I’ve always been very out and proud of it.”

Her husband is not into spanking.

“He’s heterosexual and he’s not a sub by any means. He’s into swinging – he would be a voyeur and an exhibitionist,” she explains.

“He likes to watch and be watched, and I would be pan sexual and bisexual.”

A pansexual is not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

Clarity also opens up to TV presenter Lucy Kennedy in her new Virgin Media series Lucy Investigates, which tomorrow focuses on the Irish sex and fetish lifestyle scene.

“It’s growing, it’s doubled in size since I first moved here. It’s estimated that about 20pc of a big city of over a million people actively practice in the scene, play with events, other people, play with their partners or spouses, while about 40 to 50pc fantasise about it,” Clarity reveals.

“There’s a website called fetlife.com, which is the most common in the world. There are 95,000 members in Dublin and another 155,000 in all of Ireland.”

Clarity trained for three years in Los Angeles to become a dominatrix.

“I treat this more like a life coach. I am a sex worker by definition because as a dominatrix I don’t have sex with people for money – I help couples and individuals with sexual trauma to have better sex and move through past wounds,” she says.

“All the people I work with are referred to me. I don’t advertise, so they are all referrals and Ireland is a small island. I host workshops, events, training, play parties. I work with peers; we are also sex educators.”

As well as private sessions there are also parties.

“There is a main event, the largest in Ireland, called nimhneach.ie, it means poison in Irish. It has 250 to 350 people every month and is the longest running in the country,” Clarity reveals.

“It is one of the few events that are open which means that anybody can go to them, whereas most other events are vouching systems, which means you have to be vouched for.

“Nimhneach is a play party, which means there is no sex and there’s no nudity, but people will get dressed up – like latex, leather, corsets, whips and so on – and they can do other types of play, worship-type plays like spanking, whipping, chaining. Impact play is in that category. There’s also sensory play with electro stimulators.

“I host sex parties sometimes. The rules in Ireland is that if you host an event in a registered public house you cannot have sex or full-frontal nudity.

“If you have a party in a private residence, which my friends and others do in their own house, they can do anything legally consenting adults do.

“There’s events in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Belfast. They are play parties and that could be no sex or sex, it depends on the venue.”

But Clarity stresses she does not necessarily get sexually aroused by whipping or spanking someone.

“I would say it’s less about sexual arousal and more about power exchange, power and energy exchange, that’s what’s kind of in it for me,” she points out.

“I’m like an energy vampire, I feed off the energy of other people and the better time other people are having the better time I tend to have.

“From making a birthday cake for someone to spanking someone, it’s the same type of joy and scintillation that I get giving a curative experience to somebody.”

Lucy Investigates is on Virgin Media One tomorrow at 9pm.