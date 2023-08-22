Dublin actor lands role as villain in new Netflix series by makers of The Crown

“I came to put my head down and work at a normal job, then all of a sudden you’re cast in a Netflix series with one of the biggest production companies in the world.”

After years of being tantalisingly close to becoming a household name from various projects Irishman Peter Smith is finally on the cusp of stardom after being cast in a new series by the same makers of The Crown.

Dubliner Peter has been chosen to play one of the main villains in Netflix’s upcoming series Who Is Erin Cater? after being randomly spotted by a top talent agent when he was doing a play in Barcelona.

Dad-of-four Peter (45) had moved to the Spanish city nearly 10 years ago to pursue work with a computer company after a series of colourful near misses in several areas.

In 2002 Peter became a regular face on Popstars:The Rivals show, the ITV series which launched Girls Aloud – he failed to make the cut for rival boy band One True Voice but formed spinoff act Phixx, who had four top 20 hits before splitting in 2006.

Peter had earlier spent years playing football with numerous junior league sides in Dublin and later played semi-professional soccer in Norway but after failing to make the grade returned home to Ireland at the age of 20 with star in panto with Twink and Dustin the Turkey.

Five years ago he almost made the big time once again when he was handpicked by Jim Sheridan to play the role of Phil Lynott in a biopic film he was developing with the help of Brush Shields on the Thin Lizzy star’s life, but the project sadly did not get off the ground.

Now Peter is hoping is will finally get his lucky break with Who Is Erin Carter?

“I had done a little bit of theatre, a half hour version of Othello in English a theatre in a suburb of Barcelona,” explains Peter.

“It so happened the line producer had taken a couple of days off while he was doing some location scouting and he was at the play.”

He put him in touch with the casting director and was initially meant to play a lawyer in the series but they thought was a little bit physical and big for that role.

V for Vendetta star Ian Burfeld is the main baddie in the series, and Peter was chosen to play his number two.

“The premise is its about an English woman who is dragged into a criminal catching organisation, and her cover is that she is a teacher,” he maintains.

“But the three main characters are female, so it’s a female driven action series. One of them is Denise Gough, who’s from Offaly and in Star Wars Andor at the moment, where she’s playing the lead villain.

“She’s in London for over 20 years and has got a few Olivier awards. Anna Ularu is in it, she has done movies with Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves. The lead is a girl called Evin Ahmad “

Peter towers at 6’1” and had to put on six kilograms to play his imposing character.

“I get to keep my Irish accent,” smiles Peter, who is originally from Drimnagh. “My character’s name is Darrell, he’s a nasty piece of work. . I’m basically Ian’s trigger man, muscle, because Ian is the heist leader. Our episodes are a bit like Heat.

“We had to do a lot of combat training and my first session was with a guy who was one of the Knight’s Watch in Game of Thrones.

“He is a very small guy, I was throwing him around and kept apologising, and I slaughter him in his first scene

“He said ‘Peter, don’t worry, I die in everything’. He listed out at the series he was killed in, including Game of thrones where he got an arrow through the neck.”

Peter has to pinch himself about his lucky break.

“I came to put my head down and work at a normal job, then all of a sudden you’re cast in a Netflix series with one of the biggest production companies in the world, Left Bank - they spent about a billion on making The Crown,” he reflects.

“Most of the ground crew on The Crown are also on our series. I was of course asking them who was telling them all the background for the stories in The Crown, and they said most of it is the royal family themselves, they want their story told.”

He will also be teaming up soon with Burfeld and Walking Dead star David Morrissey to star in a film called Lock In, which about domestic violence and starts shooting in 2025.

His days as a wannabe popstar are now a distant memory.

“Myself, Nadine Coyle and Hazel Kaneswaran were the main Irish taking part in that Popstars: The Rivals series,” he recollects.

“Hazel was pregnant at the time. Geri Halliwell was a mentor and came over to Dublin to go to Hazel’s house to tell her progress, while Louis Walsh was one of the main judges and came to my house.

“I got into the last seven or eight and then I had to leave because I was a couple of months over the age of 24.

“These days it wouldn’t stand, because it’s age discrimination. I was very similar to what happed Nadine.”

One True Voice, which Peter did not make, disbanded shortly after losing their battle with Girls Aloud, while Peter formed another band, Phixx, with four other lads who did not make it in the TV series and toured and recorded with them for four years before splitting up.

“I didn’t enter the X Factor or anything like that afterwards as I found the music business in Ireland too political, a couple of people controlling everything and I hated it. There’s no real money in it unless you’re in the top five per cent,” he stresses, although he did also try his hand with a hard rock band too in Spain several years ago.

He has done other bits of theatre and also some commercials since, and was on the verge of another dream come through with the Phil Lynott story when Jim Sheridan cast him in the lead role.

“He brought me into a room with Brush Shields and we talked about Phil Lynott, and he asked me to do all that in character,” he remembers. “He said ‘you’re from the same area Phil grew up, you look like him, its an absolute no brainer for you to play him’. But then stuff got in the way, whether it was funding or the rights to music.”

Peter is now married to Colombian-born Jessica, and they have three young daughters, two of them twins, and all under the age of six. He also has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“I started acting at a very young age and I’m not doing what I love best again, so I couldn’t be happier,” he said.