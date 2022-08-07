Dr Eva Orsmond’s estranged husband reveals he’s ‘found love again’

“Things weren’t going very well before that. The project was more to try and get it going again, so I think it’s unfair saying it was the straw that broke the back”

Eva likes to have things done her way, says Wyatt — © Andres Poveda

Wyatt and Eva, who have two children, tried to save their marriage but couldn’t

Telly weight-loss expert Dr Eva Orsmond’s estranged husband Wyatt reveals today that he has found love again following their shock split.

The couple’s divorce was finalised last Friday week and Wyatt wishes still single Eva well in her own love hopes.

Finnish woman Eva and South Africa-born Wyatt had been living in Wicklow with their two Irish-raised adult sons before they starteda wellness and health hotel project in Portugal at a cost of €3 million.

Having temporarily split before in 2016, their relationship fell apart again two years ago while filming the new TV series of Dr Eva’s Great Escape for RTÉ television – and the couple decided it was finally time to part ways for good.

While Operation Transformation expert Eva admits she’s single and looking for love, Wyatt today confides he is in a new relationship with another woman.

Health expert Dr Eva always wanted to start a clinic abroad

Asked if he has found someone else, he replies: “Yes I have. She would be within the area, but we’ll keep it private. It’s fairly recent, after things with Eva and I, you’re on your own out here and nature takes its course.”

He laughs at any suggestion he’s a romantic at heart. “No, not really,” he says.

Wyatt does not want to disclose if Eva has met the new lady.

“Let’s just keep this private. It’s my relationship and it’s my life,” he maintains.

The couple had been married for 27 years and had been dating for two years before that, having first met in South Africa and then moved to Ireland in 2000.

“We had been separated before and we tried the project(the hotel),” he says. “Weprobably took on the wrong project to do that, because just the level of intensity and stress and everything this project brings on. Even if we didn’t have problems before, I think it would have found the cracks.

“It’s one of those things that just happens, you can’t stop it happening. If it’s going to happen it happens and you just deal with it.

“Things weren’t going very well before that. The project was more to try and get it going again, so I think it’s unfair saying it was the straw that broke the back. We were trying to fix something that obviously couldn’t get fixed.”

But Wyatt is adamant that he wishes Eva well with her own romantic future.

“Absolutely, yeah everyone must move on. You have to move on, it’s part of life.”

During the first episode of Dr Eva’s Great Escape tomorrow, viewers will see Wyatt telling his ex-wife off for not helping in building the Solar Alvura hotel or doing things such as paint the walls, while she was off doing yoga or learning Portuguese.

“She is not an overly practical person, she is better at other things etc.,” he says. “But yeah she would get her hands dirty if she had time to do it.

The project is costing Eva and Wyatt €3m

“The last thing Eva is, is lazy. She always got a million things to do... She has her own priorities and I have mine.

"I guess with any relationship, whether it’s a personal relationship or a business relationship or even just a friendship, you will always have differences of opinion.”

In the programme, Eva has a row with her interior designer and decides to force through her own plans for the choices of curtain and bedheads. Wyatt confirms Eva has been controlling, but does not go as far as branding her a ‘control freak’.

“Yes, she can be controlling,” he concedes. “She is very sure about things. She definitely wants things done her way. Sometimes it’s right, sometimes it’s wrong.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say a control freak. She likes to be the boss.”

While they may now be divorced, the pair will continue to run their chain of health clinics in Ireland and operate the hotel in Portugal, which Wyatt says was Eva’s brainchild.

“Eva, she was always looking for a place like this. I think it was an idea that came from the clinics and she always had this idea to get this weight loss prison where clients could really get away from all the temptations and find a place.

“Almost every time we would go on holidays somewhere, whether it would be Italy or wherever, she would always be looking at property, always this idea stuck in the mind.”

Eva likes to have things done her way, says Wyatt — © Andres Poveda

He thrived with the project.

“All the clinics in Ireland, we would have found some derelict or some tiny little property and totally rebuilt it. So that was the part of the business I always ran – rebuilding and renovating.”

Wyatt admits that while he loved his time in Ireland, he plans to stay in Portugal.

“I’ve been here for almost five years, and pretty much comfortable over here,” he says. “It’s a type of environment I like. While many Irish people might find this place too hot and too warm for them, I just love it.”

The weightloss centre in Portugal

He describes himself as a general handyman in the hotel.

“So, in the long term, Eva is really going to be running the hotel, and I will just be doing the maintenance side of it.

"The hotel is all-inclusive. Meals, drinks, absolutely everything. Yoga lessons, personal training and even at the moment they are starting something like the seven-day weight loss package, then the programme obviously includes all of that extra support and training and assessments and everything else.

“So, while upfront it might seem a little more costly than other places, once you actually start adding up everything else into it, I think it’s actually good value for money and it is unique.

He and his team also wants to construct and renovate other properties in Portugal and advises anyone who wants his help to contact him through his hotel or on Facebook.

Dr Eva’s Great Escape tomorrow RTÉ One 9.35pm