Downton Abbey star pictured as garda in new drama based on Ireland’s missing women

Allen Leech plays a detective in The Vanishing Triangle, which is currently being filmed in Co Wicklow.

Allen Leech and India Mullen filming The Vanishing Triangle in Bray on Monday

Allen Leech and India Mullen filming The Vanishing Triangle in Bray on Mondady

Dowen Abbey star Allen Leech is set to star in a new TV series loosely based on the high profile disappearance of several women in Ireland during the 1990s.

Leech plays a detective in The Vanishing Triangle, which is currently being filmed in Co Wicklow.

Normal People star India Mullen stars alongside him as an investigative journalist.

The pair are pictured here on location in Bray this week, coming out of an on-set Garda station.

The six part series show is inspired on true events that shook Ireland in the 1990s, when several women mysteriously disappeared, including Jo Jo Dullard and Annie McCarrick.

Insiders reveal that although the characters and events in the series are fictional, the producers have spoken to several of the real-life victims’ families, and hope the show will reawaken interest in the cases.

Allen Leech and India Mullen filming The Vanishing Triangle in Bray on Monday

The Vanishing Triangle has been used in the media to describe the area of the disappearances of several women in counties Wicklow and Kildare in the 1990s.

Mullen will star as reporter Lisa Wallace, working in the face of prejudice and police incompetence to investigate the mysterious murder of her own mother almost 20 years earlier.

Leech plays David Burke, a Garda detective helping with her case, but whose struggles with his sexuality are somewhat of a burden.

Pal of Annie McCarrick believes 'serial killer' is responsible for tragic disappearance

Read more The twists and turns in the tragic murder case of Kildare teenager Deirdre Jacob

Irish actresses Maura Foley and Kiera Crawford also star in the project, which was created by Ivan Kavanagh.

The series is set to be shown on TV here now next year on Virgin Media, with backing from American company Sundance Now.

Missing woman Annie McCarrick

The series is also set to be shown in America through Sundance Now.

Shannon Cooper, Vice President of Programming at Sundance Now said: “The Vanishing Triangle is an expertly crafted, character driven thriller with the exact international appeal the Sundance Now audience craves. We’re pleased to join Virgin Media Television and Eccho Rights on this exciting journey.”

“Supporting and developing great Irish drama and programming of international scale and quality has been a tentpole of Virgin Media Television’s strategy.