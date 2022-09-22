Doireann Garrihy and Deirdre O’Kane among stars set for new series of The Restaurant
The Virgin Media show will follow six familiar faces as they try to impress renowned chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen in the kitchen
A host of Irish celebrities are set to cook up a storm in a brand-new series of Virgin Media’s The Restaurant.
The Virgin Media show will follow six familiar faces as they try to impress renowned chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen in the kitchen, with the first episode airing next Tuesday, 27 September.
This year boasts an amazing line up of Irish talent as RTÉ 2fm star Doireann Garrihy, comedian Deirdre O’Kane, Dublin GAA legend Philly McMahon, Young Offenders actor Demi Isaac Oviawe, Olympic rower Gary O’Donovan, and former Irish rugby player Devin Toner each step up to the plate and feel the pressure.
They will join the likes of Una Healy, Nathan Carter, Maura Derrane, and Roz Purcell in adding culinary skills acquired on The Restaurant to their resumés.
From next week, the six new celebrity contestants will swap their day jobs for chef’s aprons as they conjure up meals inspired by the menu theme ‘Home’.
Diners will eat and critique their grub, before guessing who they think was behind the kitchen doors.
The Restaurant kicks off on Tuesday, 27 September at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.
