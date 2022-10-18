Des Cahill celebrates ‘cool legacy’ as he enjoys night out after quitting Sunday Game

‘So nice to be told in messages that I shared Sunday nights with so many families around Ireland’

Des Cahill has been celebrat a ing“cool legacy” as he enjoyed a night out after quitting the Sunday Game.

The veteran sports presenter thanked fans for their “lovely messages” in a tweet that revealed how the “wrap party” was going well.

“Thank you so much for the lovely messages about me finishing on @TheSundayGame,” he tweeted.

“The wrap party is going well in Dalkey! So nice to be told in messages that I shared Sunday nights with so many families around Ireland. What a cool legacy! Chat on @RTERadio1”.

Cahill will now present Saturday and Sunday Sport on RTE Radio One.

In a previous statement, Des explained that the reason why he stepped down from his role at the Sunday Game, RTE’s flagship GAA programme, was “very straightforward”.

“I want to go to live games again,” he said.

"It's been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

"I can't wait to experience that again when I'm fronting Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country.

"I'm hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

"I've no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hot seat."

In an interview with the Irish Independent last June, Mr Cahill admitted to be deeply frustrated with the direction The Sunday Game had taken.

“I see frustration all around me from the team working on it,” he said. “Utter frustration. All of my colleagues are frustrated. Everybody’s trying hard to make it the best programme it can be. The amount of talented people involved, cutting these games – which isn’t an easy job – is huge.

“But regularly now, we’re showing up to 15 games. How do you get 15 games into 106 or 108 minutes? You can’t.

“I used enjoy making The Sunday Game a hell of a lot more. You could have the craic, a bit of a laugh. We miss laughter on the programme, a little spontaneity. I miss it. Because the programme just doesn’t have room to breathe in my opinion.

“But there has to be structure and the more matches you squeeze in, the more structured it has to be.”

Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor The Sunday Game Live. The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced in 2023.

Asked for his highlight in the 15 years presenting the programme, Cahill says the controversial 2010 Leinster football final, where Louth were denied victory by an injury-time Joe Sheridan goal that should have been ruled out, always springs to mind.

"It was sensational. Were Meath going to offer a replay, even on the Sunday Game that night?

"But the World Cup final was on. We weren't coming on until after the final, and that went to extra-time. It was after 11.30pm we went on air. I was so disappointed because I said we would have had such a huge audience for this and such a fascinating programme.

"We ended up having near half a million viewers, even only starting at that time. Everybody wanted to see it and see the reaction from Meath."