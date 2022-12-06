Derry singer Damian McGinty is seventh celebrity to join Dancing with the Stars

The singer, who now lives in Nashville, adds even more star power to the upcoming series

Derryman Damian McGinty is the seventh celebrity announced for series six of Dancing with the Stars, which returns to RTÉ One in January.

The 30 year old confirmed he would be vying for the glitterball this afternoon while chatting to Ray Foley on Today FM.

He joins drag queen Panti Bliss, influencer Suzanne Jackson, singer Brooke Scullion, rugby player Shane Byrne, GAA star Paul Brogan and former state pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy on the hit show.

In 2011 Damian won the American reality TV show, The Glee Project, having been selected from 40,000 people to take part in the series.

His talent and personality saw him land the role of Rory Flanagan in the popular television series Glee, which he played for three years. He went on to star with his Glee co-star Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the show, in the family movie Santa Fake.

Damian beat 40,000 hopefuls to win a role on US hit show Glee

Damian told SundayWorld.com: “Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about. Dancing has never been a strong point of mine, quite the opposite, but I’m eager to get to work. It feels like a great time to simply go out there and enjoy the experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Although Irish, the star calls Nashville home these days where he lives with his wife Anna Claire Sneed.

He has been performing with Celtic Thunder since he was 14. Over the years he has performed with the group all over the world and today he is part of the legacy tour. He also performs solo and released his first EP in 2012 which went to no. 1 in Ireland and no. 3 in US iTunes. He released a new album in November 2022 called Moments.

Dubliner Suzanne Jackson began blogging in 2010 under the ‘SoSueMe’ handle, but by 2013 she left her day job to dedicate her time to her own business.

In 2016, Suzanne made another leap and launched her own beauty range SoSu Cosmetics which has proven to be hugely successful and grown to be worth an estimated €2.12million.

“I’ve watched Dancing With The Stars for years and I love the show and everything about it – from the dancing, the glam and the costumes to all the incredible people involved,” says Suzanne.

Suzanne Jackson is one of Ireland's top influencers

Paul Brogan is an All-Ireland winning former Dublin GAA footballer and brother to Bernard and Alan.

“I’m so excited to be part of this show,” says Paul (36). “I am a competitive person, but this is way out of my comfort zone and from what training I have done so far, I know it is not going to be easy. It will take a lot of hard work, but it’ll also be a lot of fun.”

“Rehearsals have been great so far and I’m looking forward to the live shows. It will be a great experience and a new test. ...This will just be a different game in a different stadium – Croke Park to RTÉ!”

Rory O’Neill aka Panti Bliss is one of Ireland’s best-known drag queens and owns one of Dublin’s most popular pubs Panti Bar. O’Neill will be dancing with a male dancer partner each week, but in full drag.

“I feel really privileged to be part of the first same-sex couple competing on Dancing with the Stars from the very start of a series. It’s a really exciting time!” he said.

Damian’s fellow Derry native Brooke Scullion represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with ‘That’s Rich’.

They will be joined by former Irish international has made over 100 appearances on the pitch for Leinster and over 40 for Ireland, including the winning Triple Crown squad in 2004.

“I’m really looking forward to hitting the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars in January!” the Wicklow native told Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM on Monday morning.

“It’s not like anything I’ve ever done before - it's a long way from the rugby pitch – but I’ll give it my all and I know I’ll have a lot of fun along the way.”

Byrne hung up his boots in 2009 following selections for the British and Irish Lions and Saracens throughout his career.

By next Sunday, fans will know the full line-up of celebrities preparing to battle it out for the glitter ball trophy.