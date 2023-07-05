Dee Forbes championed ‘transparency’ in talk on how to get ahead in business

“People need to be open, they need to be honest and very willing to share information”

RTE’s embattled former Director General Dee Forbes championed ‘transparency’ in a 2010 talk on how to get ahead in business.

During the talk, she said: “My tips on how to get ahead in business are, I think, hopefully quite simple and actionable.

“I think the first thing is you’ve got to be a real people person.

“Any business, media particularly, obviously, is people orientated but any business, you’ve got to be a people person, get out there and network like crazy because you will need to build a team.

“You will need to employ people. You will need to recruit people and being that open out-going people person will really get you a very long way.”

“On top of that I think there is a need for transparency in business.

“People need to be open, they need to be honest and very willing to share information and I think we’re very much in that age now where inter-departmental communications and relationship are hugely important.

“So, transparency is possibly maybe a new buzz word in business but one that we’re saying is essential and again that open, honest attitude and inclusive will, I think, get you far.”