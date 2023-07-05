Dee Forbes championed ‘transparency’ in talk on how to get ahead in business
RTE’s embattled former Director General Dee Forbes championed ‘transparency’ in a 2010 talk on how to get ahead in business.
During the talk, she said: “My tips on how to get ahead in business are, I think, hopefully quite simple and actionable.
“I think the first thing is you’ve got to be a real people person.
“Any business, media particularly, obviously, is people orientated but any business, you’ve got to be a people person, get out there and network like crazy because you will need to build a team.
“You will need to employ people. You will need to recruit people and being that open out-going people person will really get you a very long way.”
“On top of that I think there is a need for transparency in business.
“People need to be open, they need to be honest and very willing to share information and I think we’re very much in that age now where inter-departmental communications and relationship are hugely important.
“So, transparency is possibly maybe a new buzz word in business but one that we’re saying is essential and again that open, honest attitude and inclusive will, I think, get you far.”