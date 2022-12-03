‘De-aged’ Harrison Ford to star in next Indiana Jones film

The star (80) has called the computer-generated scenes “a little spooky’

Harrison Ford is set to star in the fifth and final Indiana Jones film with the 80-year-old hero being ‘de-aged’ in some scenes.

The trailer for the action movie was released this week, more than 40 years after he first stared as the archaeologist – and thanks to CGI, he can look exactly the same.

Old footage of the actor was superimposed onto current footage of him at 80, creating a younger version on screen.

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, ‘Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago,” producer Kathleen Kennedy told Empire recently.

Harrison Ford said he found it a “little spooky” looking at his younger self.

"This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it … I don’t think I even want to know how it works.

“It doesn’t make me want to be young, though. I’m glad to have earned my age.”

According to the New York Post, Ford reportedly told fans at the secret screening of the trailer that the film would be his final in the franchise.

"This is it,” he said. “I will not fall down for you again.”

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also stars in the film alongside Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was supposed to release last year, but will now head to cinemas in June 2023.

A dramatic production stalled the movie on two occasions, one when Ford was injured during stunts and when one crew member was found dead on location in Morocco last November.

His death was not production-related, a spokesperson said at the time.