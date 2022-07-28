Danica says she is backing Indiyah and Dubliner Dami ‘all the way’ to win Love Island

‘They’ve been on a journey and I think it was always clear the connection was there from the get-go’

Danica Taylor has said she is backing backing Indiyah and Dubliner Dami “all the way” to win Love Island.

Speaking about her Love Island experience after she left the villa on Wednesday night alongside Jamie Allen, the 21-year-old dancer was asked who she thought could go the distance and win this year’s series.

“I am obviously backing my girl Indiyah and Dami,” Danica declared. “I would love them to win, I think they deserve it. They’ve been on a journey and I think it was always clear the connection was there from the get-go.

"But I have a feeling that Ekin-Su and Davide may be taking the crown. They’ve both been huge characters - they have been entertaining to say the least. I’m still backing Indiyah and Dami all the way.

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old microbiologist from Dublin, and Indiyah Polack have already declared their love for each other and prompted gushing fans to take to social media in delight when Dami said he loved her on Monday night’s episode.

Meanwhile, Danica and Allen, who received the fewest votes from the public has described leaving the villa before the end as “bittersweet”.

“You make so many relationships and connections – it becomes your home and you don’t want to leave,” she said.

“There is so much there to experience and it’s hard when you have to say goodbye.”

However, she remained philosophical about her time in the villa as she added: “Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience, I’ve made friendships for life and I am hopeful for the connection I’ve come out with. That's what the aim of the game is, to find love and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie.”

Danica

Asked what she was looking for from a romantic partner, Danica explained that it was hard for her to narrow it down, “because I just wanted someone that I could grow with and someone who loved me for me”.

“I am quite a handful, I’m an alpha-female so I feel like it takes a certain type of man to take that,” she explained. “I wanted someone that could match my energy and looking at my journey, I was going for these guys that were matching my energy but it just wasn’t working.

“Jamie came in and we’re very similar but also quite different and I think actually the balance is needed - I need someone to level me out and I think Jamie does that really nicely.”

She added that even though Deji had made it clear that he was interested in her she felt there was only a friendship there.

Jamie

“He is a very attractive guy and he has amazing qualities and that level of maturity that I was looking for in a partner,” she explained. “There was something just not clicking and I had to be true to myself and I would rather have kept him as a very good friend rather than mess things up. It was a great friendship and I can’t wait to see him.”

As for Billy, Danica felt he matched her energy and “there was definitely a vibe there” but “because of how Casa Amor went, he went his way and I went my way but there were times where I’d look at him and think he looked good today”.

Danica said her Love Island experience “has been a massive whirlwind” but she felt she has remained true to herself the whole time.

“I did have ups and downs but it shows that I’m real and I didn’t fake anything in there. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she added.

“I’ve come out with friendships for life and a potential strong love interest. I gave it my all and I took everything in my stride. It’s my home at the end of day, it feels weird to be out now. I’m so grateful and blessed to have experienced it.

Meanwhile, Jamie has admitted that his “eye was always on Danica” as “she’s even better in person than on camera”.

“And she looks good on camera. The first time we started talking I could tell there was a connection. We bounced off each other, laughed and joked. It was good.

“It’s her confidence, that’s a massive thing for me and the way she handles herself as well in situations. She’s bubbly and obviously she’s stunning.”

Asked about what he was thinking when other guys were letting her go he replied, “I was 100per cent thinking ‘What’s going on?’

“From what I’d seen I was thinking, ‘Why is no-one snapping her up?’ because if I was in there I’d be snapping her up straight away. She’s a lovely girl, isn’t she?”

Jamie added that he hopes to see Danica outside the villa, and that they’ve already talked about a few dates they’re going to tick off the list.

“A nice meal, we’re going to go clubbing afterwards, then we’ve got some more fun things lined up like go-karting and The Cube in Manchester,” he revealed.

“Just loads of fun stuff, mix it up, not too serious.

“I’m excited to introduce her to everyone - all my family. I’ve got quite a big family as well. They’ll be asking me, ‘When can I meet her?’

He also said he wants Danica to come and see him play football and be his “personal cheerleader”.

Asked who he thought has it to win it, Jamie declared: “Davide and Ekin-Su. They’ve been through a lot and you can see they still gravitate towards each other. They’re constantly laughing and joking. There’s obviously something there.”

Jamie also revealed that apart from obviously meeting Danica, his favourite moment was the sports day challenge.

“The tug of war, that was a lot of fun, I enjoyed that. I was glad I could get in amongst it. Also, the dance I got off of Danica at the fire pit… let’s put that number 1 actually and sports day number 2…”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.