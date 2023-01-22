Dancing With The Stars’ Shane Byrne reveals wife Caroline insists he keeps famous mullet
Mullet-mad Shane can’t wait to let his hair down on dancefloor
Dancing With The Stars celebrity Shane Byrne reveals that his wife Caroline has put the foot down and insist he keep the most famous mullet in Ireland.
Despite being tempted to shear his flowing hair on several occasions, the former rugby player points out he previously learned his lesson after a bad reaction.
And he confirms he won’t be following the lead of Connacht rugby star Darragh Murray who cut off his distinctive mullet earlier this month to raise money for a cancer charity.
“I shaved it off once and I got a very bad chest infection, so I said, ‘No I’m never doing that ever again’,” says Shane (51), who
has 20-year-old twin daughters.
He confirms his missus is not for turning, even if he qa ro lose his locks to raise money for a good cause.
“There has been several conversations over the years about it. I’ve done a lot of things for charity and I’ve made a damn fool of myself many a time for charity. But my wife has put her foot down on that one and and she’s just gone ‘hell no’,” he says.
Shane is also tempted to use his mullet to his advantage by rocking out to a heavy metal number with dance partner Karen Byrne.
“The first album I ever bought was AC/DC’s Back in Black. Now Karen would probably pull her hair out trying to put together a dance for that but let’s just say I’d like that challenge.”
Dancing With The Stars tonight RTÉ1 6.30pm
